It has been just a little over six months since the last British pound for pound rankings.

It is refreshing to see such a plethora of young talents who already look capable of being potential replacements to the boxers on this current list…

It has been just over six months since the last British pound for pound rankings and after the biggest night in British boxing for years. It is still just as difficult and I have even increased it to thirty spots. It is also so refreshing to see such a plethora of young talents who already look capable of being potential replacements to the boxers on this current list.

1. Carl Frampton

A loss last time out to Leo Santa Cruz is by no means disgraceful. He has split a couple of fights with a top twenty pound for pound fighter and in my opinion would be favorite for the third encounter. If Santa Cruz does not want the third fight then Frampton has numerous options which should excite fight fans.

2. Kell Brook

Not much between the top two. Brook’s best win is not quite as impressive although his loss is stronger. Frampton also has a better second win which gives him the definite edge but Errol Spence is looked at as a superstar and a win in Sheffield should propel him.

3. James DeGale

DeGale received a slight boost from his fight with Jack in my eyes. Both showed that they were of the highest class showing a huge amount of skill and heart. It was a bruising clash and it could well be a few months before we see DeGale return. He also has numerous intriguing options and his return will see him look to prove he is the number one super middleweight on the planet.

4. Anthony Joshua

In an incredible fight, Joshua showed us so much. He beat an incredible boxer in Wladimir Klitschko and although he is not perfect, he is a great boxer capable of beating so many. Whatever is up next, I’m sure it will be intriguing.

5. Terry Flanagan

Can we get Hearn to promote Flanagan? His talents seem wasted, with five world title defenses that are hardly seen and not of significant interest. Luke Campbell has arguably fought a similar level of talent to Flanagan. Do any of Linares, Garcia or Lomachenko know he exists? He deserves to be in with a top ten opponent! Easter? Crolla? Bey? Verdejo?

6. Lee Selby

Poor Lee Selby was expecting, along with the rest of the world, a Carl Frampton fight. His last defense of his title came over a year ago after Jonathan Victor Barros pulled out late due to health concerns. The rematch seems on and it looks like he will get a big domestic clash with Scott Quigg following that.

7. Khalid Yafai

He was 25th on this last time but his world title bout saw him dominate Luis Concepcion and has moved him up here. He dominated a really good fighter in a more impressive way than even Carlos Cuadras managed. His homecoming fight saw an easy win in a fun fight. Hopefully now he can step up and fight the elite of the division. Can Eddie Hearn tempt John Riel Casimero to return?

8. Tyson Fury

Eighteen months since his last bout and Fury has to be slipping down these boards with no news on his next fight. It seems he is back training and his win over Wladimir Klitschko was still a great win which maybe looks even better after the Joshua bout.

9. Scott Quigg

Quigg only has one defeat, top number one ranked Carl Frampton. With Roach discussing how his work rate is virtually unmatched, the game plan from that Frampton fight makes less sense. Against Cayetano and Simion he used relentless pressure for the win.

10. Jamie McDonnell

Another close win over a good fighter in Liborio Solis. The only thing that harms him here is that he has probably been fortunate in those big wins with the decisions able to go the other way.

11. Tony Bellew

David Haye was heavy favorite to beat Bellew and Bellew managed to upset the London heavyweight. Of course the Achilles played but Bellew took some good shots. Given the recent events, a potential bout with Deontay Wilder seems most likely

12. Lee Haskins

Lee Haskins is a world champion who has always impressed without ever looking like the best in the division. He faces domestic rival Ryan Burnett next and will be hoping it parlays into a bout with Jamie McDonnell.

13. Anthony Crolla

This time, Jorge Linares made it clear. Crolla had his chance first time out and came up short before being soundly defeated in the rematch. I do wonder if that could be the end of Crolla fighting for world titles although a Flanagan bout probably makes sense

14. Billy Joe Saunders

Saunders beat Akavov without looking necessarily impressive. Saunders strikes me as Fury-lite without the huge win or weird charm. Next up is Avtandil Khurtsidze who Saunders should outclass.

15. Nathan Cleverly

Cleverly edged a win over Braehmer as the German got injured when ahead on the cards. He looks the worst of the light heavyweight champions and will likely be underdog against anyone in the top ten.

16. George Groves

Groves in his career has lost twice to Carl Froch and a split decision to Badou Jack who has proved himself to be brilliant. He also has wins over James DeGale and Martin Murray. He faces Fedor Chudinov for the WBA title at the end of May and with a win could set up big domestic clashes.

17. Amir Khan

Khan has not won a fight in nearly two years and that came against Chris Algieri who is below world level. He maybe impressed in defeat against Canelo but it was the formula we all saw coming. He has been angling for a fight against Pacquiao which could happen late this year but honestly, I would like to see him return before that even against a fringe contender.

18. Luke Campbell

Campbell showed impressive abilities to stop Darleys Perez, another fringe world title fighter that he has beaten. Word is Jorge Linares is up next and Linares has to be the favorite but Campbell has the ability to step up.

19. Callum Smith

Every time he steps in with a domestic level opponent he looks a class above. It looks like a world title fight with Andre Dirrell is next for the best brother of the bunch.

20. Liam Williams

Williams will surely consider himself a tad unfortunate not to be world champion. He was outclassing Liam Smith with his speed before a cut, possibly from a head butt, caused Gary Lockett to pull his fighter out. An immediate rematch could be next.

21. Chris Eubank Jr.

Eubank is the IBO super middleweight champion, for what it’s worth. He has to take a step up somewhere. The eye test tells me Eubank won’t step up to world level.

22. Liam Smith

Despite beating Liam Williams in a world title fight, I have him ranked below because of the awkward circumstances which meant almost everyone came away believing Williams was a better boxer. Look out for the rematch

23. Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor has shown an incredible ability and is a potential world champion. His win for the Commonwealth title and then impressive defense of it show his potential.

24. Andrew Selby

Recently dominated Ardin Diale to win the WBC International crown. Next up is Cristofer Rosales who Khalid Yafai defeated a few years ago.

25. Liam Walsh

Walsh dominated the domestic level defeating Harrison, Sykes and Murray. He stepped up and comfortably defeated Andrey Klimov which only the best tend to do. Next up is super prospect Gervonta Davis.

26. Stephen Smith

Losses to three world champions mean Smith cannot go that high on this list. He is in a tough division and a fight with Liam Walsh would be intriguing for both.

27. Gavin McDonnell

The younger twin did not disgrace himself in his world title attempt. It was against Rey Vargas who looked a potential star. Maybe next up, a clash with Paul Butler.

28. Ricky Burns

My feelings about Burns are that he was a good champion at super featherweight but has got lucky with good matching since that to be a three weight world champion. Julius Indongo exposed him and I am not yet sure whether Indongo is world class.

29. Josh Warrington

The Leeds man has moved from Eddie Hearn to Frank Warren. Hearn suggested that he did not want to step up to take on Selby and instead we could see him hanging around European, fringe world level. His first fight for Warren came, headlining in Leeds against Kiko Martinez. He was arguably lucky to escape with a majority decision and will definitely need more seasoning before a step up.

30. Dillian Whyte

His only loss, which came against Anthony Joshua, looks so much better in hindsight. He beat Chisora last time out, which is also impressive as Chisora looked motivated.

Just missed out: Martin Murray, Sam Eggington, Ashley Theophane, Bradley Skeete and Stuart Hall

Soon could be on the list: Hughie Fury, Ryan Burnett, Jack Catterall, Charlie Edwards and Ohara Davies