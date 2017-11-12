British Title notes

By Cain Bradley on November 12, 2017
British Title notes
We’ll see two of the hardest hitting British heavyweights compete for the title in March.

Following the withdrawal of Nathan Gorman (10-0) from an English Title fight with Nick Webb (11-0) he has been replaced in the title picture by Daniel Dubois (5-0). The fight has been ordered to happen by the end of March and see two of the hardest hitting British heavyweights compete for the title.

Ted Cheeseman (11-0) has got more impressive every time he has been in the ring as a professional and is now set for a British Title eliminator against J.J. Metcalf (17-0). The belt is currently held by Liam Williams and this fight is an intriguing contest between two unbeaten prospects. It could comfortably fit as the third fight on a big Hearn bill or headline a next gen card.

Fighter's Info

  Nick Webb

Origin United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1987.09.23 (30)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W2+L0+D0=2

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.09 Martin Szatmari 2-1-1 W(KO) 1/4
2015.03.27 Hrvoje Kisicek 10-15-0 W(TKO) 1/4x3

