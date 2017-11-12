We’ll see two of the hardest hitting British heavyweights compete for the title in March.

Following the withdrawal of Nathan Gorman (10-0) from an English Title fight with Nick Webb (11-0) he has been replaced in the title picture by Daniel Dubois (5-0). The fight has been ordered to happen by the end of March and see two of the hardest hitting British heavyweights compete for the title.

Ted Cheeseman (11-0) has got more impressive every time he has been in the ring as a professional and is now set for a British Title eliminator against J.J. Metcalf (17-0). The belt is currently held by Liam Williams and this fight is an intriguing contest between two unbeaten prospects. It could comfortably fit as the third fight on a big Hearn bill or headline a next gen card.