On July 27, 2006 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, NABF middleweight champion Kelly Pavlik, from Youngstown, Ohio, defended his title against Bronco McKart, from Monroe, Michigan. Pavlik was undefeated at 27-0. McKart was 48-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment