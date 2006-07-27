Kelly Pavlik vs. Bronco McKart
By Boxing News on July 26, 2018
Pavlik was undefeated at 27-0. McKart was 48-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On July 27, 2006 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, NABF middleweight champion Kelly Pavlik, from Youngstown, Ohio, defended his title against Bronco McKart, from Monroe, Michigan. Pavlik was undefeated at 27-0. McKart was 48-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Leigh 08:07am, 07/28/2013
Would of loved to have seen pavlik vs froch ,I think it was close to being made but never happened for one reason or another shame pavlik’s good ol straight one two down the pipe would of given froch all he could handle I think it would of been an absolute classic .