By Boxing News on July 26, 2018
On July 27, 2006 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, NABF middleweight champion Kelly Pavlik, from Youngstown, Ohio, defended his title against Bronco McKart, from Monroe, Michigan. Pavlik was undefeated at 27-0. McKart was 48-6. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Kelly Pavlik vs Bronco McKart [2006-07-27]



Comments

  1. Leigh 08:07am, 07/28/2013

    Would of loved to have seen pavlik vs froch ,I think it was close to being made but never happened for one reason or another shame pavlik’s good ol straight one two down the pipe would of given froch all he could handle I think it would of been an absolute classic .

Fighter's Info

  • Kelly Pavlik

  • Bronco McKart

Real Name Kelly Robert Pavlik
Origin Youngstown, Ohio, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.04.04 (36)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W40+L2+D0=42
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 75 inches
Trainer Jack Loew

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.07.07 Will Rosinsky 16-1-0 W(UD) 10/10
2012.06.08 Scott Sigmon 22-3-0 W(TKO) 7/10
2012.03.31 Aaron Jaco 15-2-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2011.05.07 Alfonso Lopez 21-0-0 W(MD) 10/10
2010.04.17 Sergio Gabriel Martinez 44-2-2 L(UD) 12/12
2009.12.19 Miguel Angel Espino 20-2-1 W(TKO) 5/12

