Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing, Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs), the mercurial four-division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, fought light-hitting Jessie Vargas (28-2-1, 10 KOs), the two-division champion from Las Vegas, Nevada, to a satisfying majority draw.

The final scores after 12 scintillating rounds were 115-113 for Broner and 114-114 twice.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with purple trim, Broner behaved like a fighter and it made for a memorable night. Relying on his fast hands, accurate punches, and rock-solid chin, he made it possible to forget the shenanigans of the past and reflect on the what-might-have-been of the present.

Vargas, fighting out of the red corner in white trunks trimmed in gold, set a torrid pace. He threw 839 total punches, 300 more than his opponent, and won the first half of the fight facing little resistance. The man opposite him eventually came into his own and it made for a compelling contest.

“I want to thank Jessie Vargas,” said Broner after the fight. “He’s a two-time world champion for a reason. He came to fight but at the end of the day, you all know I beat him. Point blank, period.”

I thought he edged it, but it was close and a majority draw sounds right.

When Broner came on in the second half of the fight, he looked as good as he has looked in years. And while he can still be an exasperating presence in the ring, he more than made up for it with pinpoint accuracy, landing 44 percent of his power shots, compared to just 24 percent for Vargas.

“I thought I won the fight,” said Vargas. “At the end of the day I can’t argue because I was fighting on the inside of the ring so I don’t know what you saw from the outside. I was landing clean blows. It was a good fight but at the end of the day I can’t dispute the decision.

“It must have been a close fight for the judges to have scored it the way they did. I felt that I won the fight and I was up two rounds. I’m relying on the judges to make the right decision.”

