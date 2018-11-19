Pacquiao was promoted as some sort of cross between St. Thomas Aquinas and Bruce Lee.

On Saturday, January 19, Pacquiao gets to be the cartoon good guy again and gets to take a crack at smiting “evil” one more time…

When Manny Pacquiao returns to fight in the US for the first time in two years on January 19, tasked with facing Adrien Broner, he’ll be walking a familiar, comfortable path. The multi-division former world champ and current WBA welterweight titlist will be wearing the white hat in a good vs. evil battle.

Although Pacquiao was always a likable sort with a fan-pleasing style, what really made Manny a superstar was the good guy-bad guy dynamic as it played off against the much-hated Floyd Mayweather.

Key to the mainstream-aimed promotion of Pacquiao had been this cultivated image of the Filipino icon being the humble superhero, a man who speaks softly but brings violent comeuppance with his fists. Juxtaposed against the trash-talking, cash-flinging “Money” Mayweather, Pacquiao was promoted as some sort of cross between St. Thomas Aquinas and Bruce Lee.

And it worked.

Pacquiao became bigger than anyone could’ve imagined. He rode that wave of fame and accompanying money until promoter Bob Arum ran out of secondary opposition for him to thrash and it came time to finally cash out against Mayweather, himself.

Post-Mayweather loss, Pacquiao returned to being what he was before his people tied him to Floyd—an elite fighter with an entertaining style who “just” appealed to hardcore fans and core Pacquiao loyalists. Throw in some IRS issues and a few controversial anti-gay, pro-death penalty comments over the last few years, and Manny’s white hat is not so white these days.

But all of that can change and Manny can be that humble superhero again in 2019, picking right up where he left off in his prime earning years.

Upon signing a reported two-fight deal with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, Pacquiao was immediately put on a path to fight Haymon fighter Adrien Broner and then Haymon-aligned Mayweather in a big money rematch of their 2015 blockbuster. Aside from the money involved in the proposed fights, slotting him against Broner and Mayweather guarantees him being the good guy and gives him a second chance at capturing the attention and goodwill of fight-curious mainstream fans.

Broner is key to this jumpstart for Pacquiao’s salability. The controversial 4-division world champ from Cincinnati is a better provocateur than fighter at this point, adept at getting under the skin of boxing purists and straight-laced fans who thrive on seeing the day of his ultimate comeuppance. Considered “Mayweather Light” by many, he’s also the perfect lead-in to a Mayweather rematch.

Even though Pacquiao turns 40 this December, a strong 2019 can put him right back where he was in 2009-2010 and give him at least another year or two where paychecks don’t have to come on the run and big-time US endorsement deals find their way back to him. It also can’t be overlooked just how much Manny, who’s carting along a political career as well, likes to wear the white hat and play that comfortable, ego-pleasing good guy role.

“All I know is to fight in the ring and to give excitement and entertain people,” Pacquiao recently told media. “That’s my job. If Floyd comes out of retirement after this fight we’ll see. But I cannot underestimate Adrien Broner.

“I want to fight the greatest opponent, the greatest fighters in the world, one of them is Adrien Broner. I can fight anybody.”

The one problem with this plan is “The Problem,” himself.

An in-shape, focused Adrien Broner can turn Pacquiao’s first step towards reestablishing his star power into a final nail in his career coffin.

Broner has the raw ability to offset Pacquiao’s waning physical abilities and at least the semblance of a style that could be problematic. All that remains to be seen is whether the 29-year-old cares enough to put it all together. But from everything seen and heard so far it’s clear that he fully understands what a win over Pacquiao means to his career.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight, all bulls*** aside,” Broner said. “I’m not coming to just pick up a check…It means a lot to me honestly. A win, I turn into a legend overnight.”

January 19 is going to be an interesting night. Fans will either see the rebirth of Superman or the last ride of a legend. In either case, though, Manny gets to be the cartoon good guy again and gets to take a crack at smiting “evil” one more time.