By Caryn A. Tate on March 6, 2018
On Saturday, April 21, former world champion Adrien Broner will now face former welterweight title holder Jessie Vargas…

On Saturday, April 21, former world champion Adrien Broner will now face former welterweight world title holder Jessie Vargas in the 12-round main event of the Premier Boxing Champions show from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The fight will be held at a catchweight of 144 pounds. The tripleheader event will be broadcast live on Showtime starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Omar Figueroa was originally slated to face Broner on this date, but withdrew from the contest with a shoulder injury.

“I’m feeling really good and I’m excited that this is an even bigger fight than Figueroa,” said Broner. “I had to switch up some sparring partners but everything is going great in camp. We’re fighting at 144 pounds, so he’ll have a slight weight advantage, but it won’t matter. I’m going to be in great shape for this fight. Coach Kevin Cunningham is my head coach for this camp, but I did not fire Mike Stafford. I just added to my camp, because I needed the help. I know what I have to do at the end of the day to get back on top where I belong.”

“This is a fight that should garner a lot of attention from boxing fans and they deserve a fight like this,” said Vargas. “We are two entertaining fighters who come in and give it their all. This is a fight that will have a lot of fireworks. I respect Broner and his skills, but he’s very beatable. The fight was presented to me and I didn’t think twice about taking it.. We as fighters and entertainers have to give the fans what they want. We had a fantastic fight on Saturday in Brooklyn and we’ll have another one in April. I will have my hand raised and let everyone know I’m still a danger to anyone I face.”

The co-main event will be Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno Jr., who are battling for the interim WBC middleweight title. Also confirmed to be competing on the telecast are undefeated former junior lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jesus Cuellar, who is a former featherweight world title holder. The bout will be for the WBA 130-pound “super” world championship.

  1. AkT 08:43am, 03/06/2018

    Looks like everyone wants broner on their resume these days.

    Tough fight for Adrien. I dunno..

Fighter's Info

  • Adrien Broner

  • Jessie Vargas

Real Name Adrien Jerome Broner
Origin Cincinnati Ohio USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1989.07.28 (29)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W30+L2+D0=33
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 70 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.20 Shawn Porter 25-1-1 L(UD) 12/12
2015.03.07 John Molina Jr 27-5-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.09.06 Emmanuel Taylor 18-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.03 Carlos Molina 17-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
2013.12.14 Marcos Rene Maidana 34-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
2013.06.22 Paul Malignaggi 32-4-0 W(SD) 12/12

