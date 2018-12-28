It was small potatoes, all things being equal, which “The Problem” let get out of hand.

Sunday’s arrest comes hot on the heels of a lawsuit from Pristine Jewelers for failing to pay for $1.152 million worth of jewelry…

In Broward County, Florida, on Sunday, Adrien Broner was arrested again. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued for failure to appear in court for a December 2017 case after an arrest for speeding, having no driver’s license, or registration, or proof of insurance.

He was booked in county jail and released.

Broner has a pretty long rap sheet now. He was charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault in 2007. The next year he faced a weapons case, was accused of intimidating a witness, and a domestic violence case was thrown in for good measure.

There was some sort of robbery in 2010. In 2012 he faced assault charges. There was another assault in 2016. And he was accused of sexual assault earlier this year.

But except for three days in the slammer for failing to appear in court in 2017, Broner has managed to skate.

Maybe the money for Pristine Jewelers went to his lawyers.

Despite everything, Broner says he’s still a role model, and he might be right.

“I’m just here to show the younger talent, the younger guys in Cincinnati and around the world that come from poverty and the type of places I come from, just follow your dream.”