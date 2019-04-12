“They did a great job with it,” said Wepner. “It actually looks a little like me—big and ugly!”

“Liston was the biggest puncher I ever fought, but all-around, the most skilled fighter, it was Muhammad Ali by far. It was an honor to fight the guy, and to this day I’m very proud of myself for what I accomplished in that fight.”—Chuck Wepner

Chuck Wepner, aka the Bayonne Bleeder, the former heavyweight contender who inspired an unknown actor named Sylvester Stallone to write the screenplay for “Rocky,” continues to get his due. It wasn’t Wepner’s bloodbath against Sonny Liston in 1970, which earned him a broken nose, a broken cheekbone, 71 stitches, and his nickname, that inspired the fledgling screenwriter. It was his fight five years later against Muhammad Ali, who Wepner put on the canvas in the ninth round of their championship fight, which made him a symbol to underdogs far and wide.

Although a punch didn’t dropped Ali, it was ruled a knockdown, and Wepner was ebullient.

“I headed back to my corner and said, ‘Start the car,’” Wepner recalled, “‘we’re going to the bank, we’re millionaires.’ And my manager said, ‘You better turn around because he’s getting up.’”

Ali not only got up. He picked up where he left off and stopped Wepner in the 15th and final round.

Wepner’s glory was short-lived, but glory it was. He continued to fight for three and a half years after the Ali bout, winning five of his last nine fights, before retiring in 1978 with a 36-14-2 (19 KOs) record.

Wepner resumed his former life as a liquor salesman and made some poor choices along the way for which he was punished. But having mellowed with the years, and still inspiring people in the arts, he has been the subject of two feature films and a documentary, which isn’t half bad, all things considered.

And now, to add to his laurels, an eight-foot-tall bronze statue of Chuck Wepner, commissioned by an old friend who owns a tire repair shop, is in the works.

“I think they did a great job with it,” said Wepner. “It actually looks a little like me—big and ugly!”