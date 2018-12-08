"Special K" won a unanimous decision over gritty Michael Zerafa. (Kevin Quigley/Daily Mail)

Saturday night at Sheffield Arena, in a fight streamed live in the U.S. on DAZN, WBC Silver super welterweight champion Kell Brook (37-2, 26 KOs), the rugged veteran from Sheffield, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, won a unanimous decision over gritty Michael Zerafa (25-3, 14 KOs), the WBA Oceania super welterweight champion from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, in a WBA super welterweight final eliminator.

The final scores after 12 rounds were 118-10, 119-109, and 117-111.

Fighting out of the blue corner in red trunks with white trim, 32-year-old Brook started strong and drew first blood in the opening round. It was a dominant if pedestrian performance, but “Special K” probably did enough to earn a shot at Amir Khan, a big money fight against a rival who has also begun to slide.

Twenty-six-year-old Zerafa, fighting out of the red corner in white trunks with blue trim, kept the fight more or less competitive. With advantages in height, weight and reach, he hurt Brook in the ninth, his best round of the fight. But Brook had already won it on the scorecards, if he could keep to his feet and not bust up.

A 25-to-1 favorite going in, Brook was as disappointed in his performance as his loyal fans.

“Normally I’m sharp,” he said, “but I couldn’t let that right hand go.

“In training I’ve been exceptional but at least I’ve got the win.”

Winning isn’t the most important thing, it’s the only thing, and how he got the victory is of secondary importance at this stage of his career.

But even his new trainer, John Fewkes, felt Brook’s performance left something to be desired.

“People have big expectations of Kell,” he said, “but for me he boxed well. He came through 12 rounds and the things we were working on worked. The reason he got hit too much was because he was trying too hard.”

With Brook having won the WBA eliminator, Jarrett Hurd and Jermell Charlo are waiting in the wings. Both want a piece of Kell Brook. The feeling, however, isn’t mutual.



“Kell knows that was below par,” said his promoter Eddie Hearn. “If I was Amir Khan, I’d be on the phone now.”