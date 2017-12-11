Brook will return to the Sheffield Arena on the third of March against Sergey Rabchenko.

Kell Brook’s return was announced by Eddie Hearn. The former Welterweight world champion has moved up to Light Middleweight. He will return in the Sheffield Arena on the third of March. In the opposing corner will be Sergey Rabchenko. The Belarusian reached his highest point as European champion which included beating Ryan Rhodes. His losses have come against Anthony Mundine and Tony Harrison.

“I can’t wait to get back in there and it’s going to be special returning to the arena,” Brook told Sky Sports. “The Spence defeat cut deep and it took me some time to come to terms with it but now I’m back with a new challenge at super-welterweight.

“This is a dangerous fight for my return but I want to jump straight back in at world level and I think our styles will gel for an electric fight.”