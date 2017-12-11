Brook vs. Rabchenko announced

By Cain Bradley on December 11, 2017
Brook vs. Rabchenko announced
Brook will return to the Sheffield Arena on the third of March against Sergey Rabchenko.

“The Spence defeat cut deep and it took me some time to come to terms with it but now I’m back with a new challenge…”

Kell Brook’s return was announced by Eddie Hearn. The former Welterweight world champion has moved up to Light Middleweight. He will return in the Sheffield Arena on the third of March. In the opposing corner will be Sergey Rabchenko. The Belarusian reached his highest point as European champion which included beating Ryan Rhodes. His losses have come against Anthony Mundine and Tony Harrison. 

“I can’t wait to get back in there and it’s going to be special returning to the arena,” Brook told Sky Sports. “The Spence defeat cut deep and it took me some time to come to terms with it but now I’m back with a new challenge at super-welterweight.

“This is a dangerous fight for my return but I want to jump straight back in at world level and I think our styles will gel for an electric fight.”

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Kell Brook Sergey Rabchenko Gennady Golovkin Eddie Hearn Ryan Rhodes Anthony Mundine Errol Spence Jr. tony harrison cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Kell Brook

  • Sergey Rabchenko

Real Name Ezekiel Brook
Origin Sheffield Yorkshire United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1986.05.03 (31)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W35+L0+D0=35
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Dave Coldwell

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.30 Frankie Gavin 22-1-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2015.03.28 Ionut Dan Ion 34-2-0 W(RTD) 4/12
2014.08.16 Shawn Porter 24-0-1 W(MD) 12/12
2014.03.15 Alvaro Robles 17-2-0 W(TKO) 8/10
2013.10.26 Vyacheslav Senchenko 34-1-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2013.07.13 Carson Jones 35-9-3 W(TKO) 8/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record