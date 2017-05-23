Brook vs. Spence—Keep or Cancel?

By Marc Livitz on May 23, 2017
Brook vs. Spence—Keep or Cancel?
Should Saturday’s IBF title bout between Kell Brook and Errol Spence go on as planned?

Less than an hour’s drive from Manchester lays Bramall Lane football stadium, which is set to host this weekend’s clash…

The tragic news out of England made its way to our respective televisions, computer screens and devices on Monday evening. Innocent lives were taken in an inexplicable act of terrorism at the Manchester Arena and many of the victims were young children. Such incidents are meant to divide, shock and frighten, yet what they also do is prompt us to hug our loved ones just a bit tighter. Less than an hour’s drive to the east from Manchester lays Yorkshire, more to the point, Bramall Lane football stadium, which is set to host Saturday’s IBF World welterweight title clash between Kell Brook and Errol Spence. The United Kingdom is actually set to host an even bigger event this weekend, The FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium between London’s two most popular clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea.

One of the best ways to show those who seek to harm decent people that their actions won’t sway how we live our lives is to frankly, just keep on living. There may be calls from some to postpone or even cancel events scheduled for this weekend in England, whether out of respect or sadly, fear. The individuals who we pay to see entertain us, regardless of their chosen vocation help us get through our lives, which can be tedious enough without the actions of malevolent groups hampering our everyday decisions. Should the bout between Brook and Spence go on as planned? 

  1. Anonymous 10:30am, 05/23/2017

    Dumb article. Of course we should continue.

