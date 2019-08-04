Brooks was 38-3-3, Curry was 16-2, and what they did in the ring was out of this world.

If you love great fights (and who among us doesn’t love great fights?) you’ll definitely love the unforgettable war between Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks. The date was April 7, 1978. The place was Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. At stake was the NABF junior welterweight title. The hard hitting Brooks was 38-3-3 going in, Curry was 16-2, and what they did in the ring was out of this world…