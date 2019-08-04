Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks

By Boxing News on August 4, 2019
Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks
Brooks was 38-3-3, Curry was 16-2, and what they did in the ring was out of this world.

If you love great fights (and who among us doesn’t love great fights?) you’ll definitely love the unforgettable war between Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks. The date was April 7, 1978. The place was Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. At stake was the NABF junior welterweight title. The hard hitting Brooks was 38-3-3 going in, Curry was 16-2, and what they did in the ring was out of this world…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks - Part I - NABF Light Welterweight Title



Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks - Part II - NABF Light Welterweight Title



Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks - Part III - NABF Light Welterweight Title



Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks - Part IV - NABF Light Welterweight Title



Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks - Part V - NABF Light Welterweight Title



Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks - Part VI - NABF Light Welterweight Title



Bruce Curry vs. Monroe Brooks - Part VII - NABF Light Welterweight Title



Tags: Bruce Curry Monroe Brooks

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Bruce Curry

  • Monroe Brooks

Origin Marlin Texas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1956.03.29 (63)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W35+L8+D0=43
Height 5 feet 10 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1986.04.29 Tomas Negro Garcia 2-16-1 W(PTS) 10/10
1984.01.29 Billy Costello 26-0-0 L(TKO) 10/12
1983.10.19 Leroy Haley 48-3-2 W(SD) 12/12
1983.07.07 Hidekazu Akai 14-0-0 W(TKO) 7/12
1983.05.18 Leroy Haley 48-2-2 W(UD) 12/12
1983.03.19 Tyrone Rackley 22-5-1 W(TKO) 1/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record