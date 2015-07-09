On September 7, 1996 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, defended his title against former unified heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, from Brooklyn, New York. The Atlantic City Express was 33-3 coming in. It was Tyson’s fourth fight since being released from prison and his record was 44-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

