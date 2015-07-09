Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon

By Boxing News on September 6, 2017
It was Tyson's fourth fight since being released from prison and his record was 44-1.

On September 7, 1996 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, defended his title against former unified heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, from Brooklyn, New York. The Atlantic City Express was 33-3 coming in. It was Tyson’s fourth fight since being released from prison and his record was 44-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Mike Tyson Vs. Bruce Seldon HD



Comments

  1. Lindy Lindell 03:28am, 09/07/2016

    Who was Seldon’s manager?  The guy had my ear for a good while prior to his fight with Tyson.  He insisted that Bruce would not quit Seldon was lucky they didn’t hold up his purse.  This was clearly an instance where the Tyson rep was still so strong (re intimidating his opponents) that commissioners and, yes, journalists as well, would look the other way.

  2. Jan Swart 08:15am, 09/06/2016

    The post-fight hug lasted longer than the “fight” did.

  3. James 12:27pm, 09/07/2015

    Poor Bruce. I’ve never seen anyone look so terrified in a boxing ring. He seemed to go down from punches that didn’t even land.

Real Name Bruce Samuel Seldon
Origin Atlantic City New Jersey USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1967.01.30 (50)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W40+L8+D0=48
Height 6 feet 2 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Richie Kates

2009.07.24 Fres Oquendo 30-5-0 L(KO) 9/10
2009.05.15 Gabe Brown 18-9-4 W(TKO) 5/8
2008.11.07 Brad Gregory 11-1-0 W(TKO) 2/8
2008.09.05 Kevin Johnson 19-0-1 L(TKO) 5/10
2008.05.31 Livin Castillo 15-5-0 W(TKO) 5/8
2007.03.10 Jay Sweetman 7-4-0 W(KO) 2/8

