Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon
By Boxing News on September 6, 2017
On September 7, 1996 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, defended his title against former unified heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, from Brooklyn, New York. The Atlantic City Express was 33-3 coming in. It was Tyson’s fourth fight since being released from prison and his record was 44-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Lindy Lindell 03:28am, 09/07/2016
Who was Seldon’s manager? The guy had my ear for a good while prior to his fight with Tyson. He insisted that Bruce would not quit Seldon was lucky they didn’t hold up his purse. This was clearly an instance where the Tyson rep was still so strong (re intimidating his opponents) that commissioners and, yes, journalists as well, would look the other way.
Jan Swart 08:15am, 09/06/2016
The post-fight hug lasted longer than the “fight” did.
James 12:27pm, 09/07/2015
Poor Bruce. I’ve never seen anyone look so terrified in a boxing ring. He seemed to go down from punches that didn’t even land.