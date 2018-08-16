“After the Klitschko fight, certain things were supposed to go a certain way, but didn’t.”

Saturday night at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in a fight televised live on ESPN, Bryant Jennings (23-2, 13 KOs), the rugged heavyweight contender from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, meets Alexander Dimitrenko (41-3, 26 KOs), the former European heavyweight champion from Hamburg, Germany, by way of Yevpatoria, Crimea, for the WBO International heavyweight title.

Jennings’ only two losses have been to elite fighters. In April 2015, he acquitted himself in an unsuccessful challenge to the reigning and defending and soon-to-be-deposed heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko. Six months later, he had his head handed to him by Luis Ortiz.

“After the Klitschko fight, certain things were supposed to go a certain way, but didn’t,” he said. “The next thing you know, I got a tough fight shoved down my throat numerous times that year. I was not forced to take it, but I felt as though it was the only option that I had. Things didn’t go as planned. So now I just literally take advantage of the opportunity that is placed in front of me, and then you play your cards. You’re dealt the deck of cards once you win. You play your cards and you strategize from there on out.”

Jennings has no ace up his sleeve. He is athletic and physical but of limited skill. But his awkwardness has proven to be an asset.

“If you’re not hungry, you don’t eat,” he said. “And if you don’t eat, then you starve. If you starve, then you die. And I want to live. I’m hungry. I didn’t eat. I need to eat. Just make sure it’s vegan. In fact, it don’t gotta be vegan because Saturday, I’m eating Russian!”

Jennings has been vegan for three years, following two years as a vegetarian. Replacing meat for amber waves of grain seems antithetical to boxing’s dog-eat-dog credo, but it works for Bryant Jennings.

“Being vegan and changing your diet and focusing on your health is a more long-term thing,” he said. “It’s definitely kept me feeling young, looking young, recovering absolutely phenomenally, but the long-term effects I really look forward to.”

There are many advantages of not eating meat, not the least of which is aesthetic.

“It comes from the vegetables,” Jennings continued. “Every animal that we eat is a herbivore, and they get their protein from the plants. I’m not a big protein supplement-type guy … my whole meal consists of all vegetables.”

Dimitrenko eats meat like it’s going out of style. He is also experienced, has thudding power, and is four inches taller than the Philly fighter.

But Jennings is taking it in stride.

“He’s a tall guy, bigger guy, well experienced, pretty crafty,” he said. “He’ll be a good challenge for me.”