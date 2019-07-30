Here’s how the fight went, starting at 10:00 PM on a beautiful night in the nation’s capital.

The date was May 23, 1941 at Griffith Stadium, Washington D.C. It was to be a World Heavyweight Championship fight between Joe Louis and Buddy Baer. Buddy was the big, younger brother of former heavyweight champion Max Baer. It was the 17th defense of the title by the Brown Bomber.

Buddy was a top ranked heavyweight contender himself when he met Joe that night. Baer stood 6’7” tall and weighed in at 230 lbs. Baer had a murderous left hook and would later be ranked 69th in the “One Hundred Greatest Punchers Club” by The RING magazine. Joe was smaller at 6’2” tall. He weighed in at 214 lbs. Louis was a boxer puncher. He had a lot of different weapons in his arsenal.

The champion again had Arthur Donovan with him that night as referee. Donovan was usually in the ring for all of Louis’s fights, especially in New York State where Louis’s promoter Mike Jacobs controlled Madison Square Garden. Donovan was literally on Jacob’s payroll. Some say that Donovan was there as insurance. Joe made Uncle Mike a lot of money but only as long as he was the heavyweight champion. If Joe Louis lost that title, he would become just another mug in the sport. Louis, as a black man, would probably be denied another chance at the belt. That’s how it was in those days. We will see that this night, Donovan’s insurance policy would pay off big for Louis and Jacobs.

Round 1—Buddy circled the champion from a distance, using his much longer reach and hard jabs to keep Joe from getting inside and landing to the body. Being much taller he would lean on the shorter champion. If Louis wanted to get inside it would cost him a lot of effort to keep pushing Baer off him. Wear the man out that way and then go for the head was Buddy’s plan. Baer manhandled Louis up against the ropes. Suddenly Baer landed a swift left hook to Louis’s head. He hit him so hard that he knocked the Brown Bomber out of the ring! Joe landed among the press reporters, right in front of Mike Jacobs who exclaimed, “Well, there goes the meal ticket!” The reporters helped push Joe back up into the ring as Arthur Donovan was slowly counting to four!

It was the first time a heavyweight champion had been knocked out of the ring, since Luis Firpo had done it to Jack Dempsey in 1923 at the Polo Grounds in Brooklyn. Baer quickly went in for the knockout but Louis covered up and lasted out the round. Buddy was desperately looking but couldn’t land that knockout punch to end the fight. It would have been the biggest upset in boxing history. So the first round went to Baer.

Round 2—Louis started to come on, getting through Baer’s defense with flurries of lefts and rights to the body and head. Baer counterpunched but Louis was the smaller, faster man. Joe could hit you with a lot of different punches. Hooks, jabs, uppercuts and of course a hard jab. Baer had that murderous left hook and longer reach to push the champ away. The round went to Louis.

Round 3—The champion being more aggressive, but Baer still had a clear head and continued to push Louis around the ring. But Louis was getting into a smooth rhythm now. Still, Baer’s head was still clear and his legs strong. Louis continued his attack to Baer’s body, trying to slow him down. This round went to the champion.

Round 4—Buddy landed a good right to Joe’s jaw and the champ backed up. Louis had a look of surprise on his face. Buddy moved in; he had seen that look on the faces of other fighters. There was a brief window here now for Buddy to do some damage. Baer believed he needed to land another punch to Louis’s jaw and knock him out. Louis was a better boxer and would clearly win enough rounds here to get a decision. Baer couldn’t find that brief opening in Louis’s defense to end the fight. Another round went to the Brown Bomber.

Round 5—Joe threw a right hand that just missed the top of Buddy’s head. As Baer came up, he landed a hook to Joe’s left eye. The eye began to bleed and swell up. Baer had landed a serious blow on the champion. Baer began to pound away at the eye but Louis backpedaled. Joe stayed out of trouble for the rest of the round. Baer wasn’t able to take advantage of the bloody eye. Louis was able to stay out of trouble until the bell rang. This round was judged even.

Round 6—This would be the final round of the fight with a lot of drama and controversy here. Louis was plainly angry about his eye and went after Baer in a big way. He hit Buddy with two uppercuts and several hooks to the head and body. Buddy hit the canvas! He was up on the count of seven. A few moments later he was knocked down again by Louis. He got up by the count of nine. The bell then rang to end the round.

Now here is where it gets hard to follow. Buddy turned to walk to his corner, Bang! Louis landed a solid right to the back of Baer’s head; Buddy went down for a third time! Actually there were two fouls committed here by Louis. First he hit Baer after the bell. Secondly the punch landed to the back of Buddy’s head, near the left ear. This should have been called a rabbit punch by referee Arthur Donovan, Louis’s personal referee.

Buddy later said, “Either one should have disqualified him (Louis), but Donovan chose to disqualify me, on the grounds that my handlers would not let me start the 7th round. It was true; they wouldn’t, unless I had time to recover from the fouls. The rules plainly state that if a foul is not in itself considered disqualifying, the victim is to have five extra minutes to recover from its effects.” Donovan refused Baer the time and disqualified him! Louis kept his title and went home still champion.