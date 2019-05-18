He was too skilled, fast, and accurate for the game but limited Gomera. (Mark Marlow)

Friday night at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ryan Burnett (20-1, 10 KOs), the former bantamweight champion fighting in front of a hometown crowd, returned to active duty as a super bantamweight and made short work of Jelbert Gomera (14-6, 7 KOs), the southpaw from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, Philippines, stopping him at 2:01 of the sixth round of a scheduled 10.

Fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks, it was Burnett’s first bout in six months, since a freak back injury in his last fight against Nonito Donaire ended his title reign with a whimper instead of a bang.

Gomera, fighting out of the red corner in purple trunks, had lost four of his last six fights coming into the bout. He is a game but limited competitor, which made his assignment a foregone conclusion. But it gave Burnett a chance to get his feet wet and it’s good to see him back in action again.

Gomera is awkward, but in a bad way. His balance isn’t the best, and while he came to fight, the man he was fighting was too skilled, too fast, and too accurate for an opponent who possessed none of the above.

Burnett got tagged a few times, no man is invulnerable, but he had his way with the Philippine fighter and ended it with a body shot.

“It is good to be back but I felt a bit rusty in there tonight,” said Burnett after the fight. “It took me a while to get my timing down.

“I think I will be a strong contender for anybody. I wasn’t as strong as I wanted to be at [super bantam], but it’s a process. It’s a process I’m willing to learn and work through.

“I got the win and now I have to put the head down and get serious again. My injury is finally healed and I feel good. It was good to shake off the ring rust and get moving again.”

With Donaire sitting ringside, Burnett more than anything wants another shot at the man who has his title.

“Donaire is a crafty veteran,” Burnett said. “I didn’t get to finish my work with him. A rematch could be very likely. I think Belfast would like to see it, and I would like to see it, it is a strong possibility.”