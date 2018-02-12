Burnett had to give up his IBF Title for not facing his mandatory in Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Ryan Burnett will defend his WBA Title against Yonfrez Parejo on the Anthony Joshua-Joshua Parker undercard…

A big world title bout has been announced for the Anthony Joshua-Joshua Parker undercard. Ryan Burnett will defend his WBA Title against Yonfrez Parejo.

Burnett has had to give up his IBF Title for not facing his mandatory in Emmanuel Rodriguez. Rumors suggest that he will fight Paul Butler for the vacant title.