Burnett vs. Parejo announced

By Cain Bradley on February 12, 2018
Burnett vs. Parejo announced
Burnett had to give up his IBF Title for not facing his mandatory in Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Ryan Burnett will defend his WBA Title against Yonfrez Parejo on the Anthony Joshua-Joshua Parker undercard…

A big world title bout has been announced for the Anthony Joshua-Joshua Parker undercard. Ryan Burnett will defend his WBA Title against Yonfrez Parejo.

Burnett has had to give up his IBF Title for not facing his mandatory in Emmanuel Rodriguez. Rumors suggest that he will fight Paul Butler for the vacant title.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: ryan burnett yonfrez parejo anthony joshua joseph parker emmanuel rodriguez WBA IBF cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Ryan Burnett

  • Yonfrez Parejo

Origin Belfast Northern Ireland United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1992.05.21 (26)
Rated at Bantamweight
W-L-D W9+L0+D0=9

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.11 Stephon McIntyre 2-7-2 W(KO) 1/6
2015.03.27 Faycal Messaoudene 5-21-1 W(PTS) 6/6x3
2015.02.27 Isaac Owusu 23-7-0 W(TKO) 2/6
2014.11.29 Stefan Slavchev 5-11-1 W(TKO) 4/4x3
2014.11.22 Valentin Marinov 7-11-1 W(TKO) 1/6x3
2013.11.16 Sergio Perez 4-1-0 W(UD) 6/6

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record