Most boxing fans and pundits tend to habitually label either Madison Square Garden in New York City or Las Vegas, Nevada as the proverbial “Mecca of Boxing.”

It might be time to rethink that.

According to numbers just released by the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC), in 2018 the state of California hosted a whopping 118 professional boxing matches. This equated to 20% of the total number of fights that took place in the United States.

The year prior, in 2017, California was home to 87 boxing events, still far surpassing other states.

By contrast, last year Nevada and New York only hosted 21 and 28 bouts, respectively.

The closest runner-up to California in 2018 was Texas, which held 54 events—less than half California’s number.

“These 2018 numbers show that boxing is thriving and growing in California,” said Andy Foster, Executive Officer of the California State Athletic Commission. “To any promoter—whether in California or around the world—the Commission welcomes you. We look forward to regulating a very active 2019 calendar of events.”

What do these stats mean? Quite simply: more numbers mean more experience, which translates to efficiency—and safety—on fight night.

When was the last time you saw an event taking place in California—whether in person or on television—where the ropes broke during a bout? Where a referee made an egregious error in judgment, like allowing multiple, intentional rabbit punches before intervening—and then, after the damaged boxer fell, giving him a count for a legal knockdown? Or where a fighter complained of dizziness or a headache, but the commission-assigned doctor allowed said boxer to continue fighting, often with devastating results?

We can also look at aspects of boxing that aren’t seen on television: the preparatory side of the boxing business that a state’s commission manages before and after an event. Having had the opportunity to attend a California rules meeting, and also observing the pre-fight instructions the referee discussed with the fighters before the event, I can personally attest to the extraordinary attention to detail and the thoughtfulness that goes into a fight in California to keep the combatants safe and ensure the fans get what they paid for.

No one is perfect and mistakes can happen. But as in all things, practice may not make perfect, but it gets us a lot closer than we’d be otherwise. California-based officials have stood out from those based elsewhere for a reason.

As elite California referee/judge Jack Reiss has expressed to me many times, when he and other officials are praised by the public for having a fantastic “performance,” it’s not because they rolled out of bed a top-shelf referee, judge, etc. It’s because they’ve put in an immense amount of thought, time, and effort into improving their craft. And like everyone else attempting to master a craft or a specific talent, that takes practice.

When discussing this topic, Reiss asked me, “If you needed surgery, would you rather go to a doctor who does five surgeries a year, or one who does 200?”

In addition to California’s surpassing expertise in the handling of boxing events small or large, there’s a largely unknown benefit to boxers that the state prides itself in offering to retired fighters. According to Andy Foster: “California has the country’s only retired boxers’ pension fund as a benefit for those who qualify.”

The fund is essentially a retirement benefit for retired boxers once they turn 50, and it is run by the state of California.

In a sport that has so often treated its practitioners like they’re disposable, California is striving to change for the better how boxing is handled and how its fighters are treated: from establishing cutting-edge weight-cutting policies to protect boxers from dangerous weight cuts, to ensuring it employs the most experienced officials in the sport, to offering a pension fund for retired fighters who may need it.

It seems there’s a new Mecca of Boxing.

