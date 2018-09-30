Groves was 28-3 (20 KOs). Smith was 24-0 (17 KOs). It was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On September 28, 2018, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WBA super middleweight champion George Groves, from Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom, defended his title against WBC Diamond super middleweight champion Callum Smith, from Liverpool, Merseyside, UK. Groves was 28-3 (20 KOs) coming in. Smith was undefeated at 24-0 (17 KOs). The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…