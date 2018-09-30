Callum Smith vs. George Groves

By Boxing News on September 30, 2018
Groves was 28-3 (20 KOs). Smith was 24-0 (17 KOs). It was scheduled for 12 rounds.


On September 28, 2018, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WBA super middleweight champion George Groves, from Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom, defended his title against WBC Diamond super middleweight champion Callum Smith, from Liverpool, Merseyside, UK. Groves was 28-3 (20 KOs) coming in. Smith was undefeated at 24-0 (17 KOs). The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

George Groves vs. Callum Smith FULL FIGHT



Fighter's Info

  • George Groves

  • Callum Smith

Origin Hammersmith London United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.03.26 (30)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W21+L2+D0=23
Height 5 feet 12 inches
Reach 72 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.11.22 Denis Douglin 17-3-0 W(TKO) 7/12
2014.09.20 Christopher Rebrasse 22-2-3 W(UD) 12/12
2014.05.31 Carl Froch 32-2-0 L(TKO) 8/12
2013.11.23 Carl Froch 31-2-0 L(TKO) 9/12
2013.05.25 Noe Gonzalez Alcoba 30-2-0 W(TKO) 5/12
2013.03.23 Baker Barakat 37-13-4 W(TKO) 2/8

