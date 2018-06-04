Campbell vs. Mendy agree terms

By Cain Bradley on June 4, 2018
Campbell vs. Mendy agree terms
The fight is to take place on an Anthony Joshua undercard in September. (Action Images)

Olympic gold medalist in 2012, Luke Campbell (18-2), has come to terms for a WBC Eliminator with Yvan Mendy (40-4-1). Mendy became the first man to beat Campbell by split decision in 2015 before he recently ran Jorge Linares very close. The fight is feted to take place on an Anthony Joshua undercard in September.

