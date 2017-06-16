Few matchups if any can legitimately be considered a toss-up like Andre Ward vs. Kovalev.

In case you were wondering, the most important matchup in boxing is occurring this Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay, when Andre Ward steps in the ring for the second time against Sergey Kovalev. It’s a great reminder, as we come down from the morbid ecstasy of yesterday’s announcement of a fight of another kind, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. Mind you, there is absolutely nothing significant or worthwhile about the latter bout, save the size of the event. It is solely about the prize.

In just under twenty-four hours, two of the most remarkable fighters in the sport will battle it out for pound-for-pound supremacy. The stakes for Ward-Kovalev could not be higher. The winner will be boxing’s undisputed kingpin. He’ll be that dude! The standard bearer of the sport, no matter what his numbers may look like at the gate. The reality is Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev are everything fight fans claim they desire to see in the world of boxing. Highly regarded, uber talented fighters, daring enough to fight the crème de la crème of their profession in their peak years. Mind you, the welterweight division maintains its stronghold as the sport’s best because their talent pool is so deep and its fighters are willing to face off against one another. However, few matchups if any can legitimately be considered a toss-up like Ward vs. Kovalev. No matter how you fall on the aftermath of their first encounter, I know of few who are daring to say they see a clear-cut winner in this matchup. That is what makes it great.

By right the curiosity and excitement pouring out for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor should be directed toward bouts such as Ward-Kovalev or even the September showdown between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. But, alas, there’s no business like show business, and “business is a bigger word than show.” It’s always business it seems. The prize almost always takes precedent over the fight. For the sake of the prize or perhaps, our addiction to spectacle substance most often becomes the sacrificial lamb, to the exaltation and legitimization of mediocrity; and make no mistake, mediocrity is the bright and shining star of this charade between Mayweather-McGregor for which the outcome is so vividly clear. The encounter between the two might actually be far more evenly matched and legitimized, if Mayweather dared to enter the octagon.

I take no issue with the fighters. Combat sport is a brutal and exacting profession that many more times than not, has left its gallant participants as mere shells of themselves sans two cents to rub together. To that end, my wish for every fighter is a healthy and prosperous conclusion to their careers. Yet, I wonder if the prize, as it always does, creates a standard for which significance is secondary, even unnecessary so as long as that pot of gold shimmers in its opulence? Something tells me that in the long run such a standard cannot be good for boxing. But, what do I know, “money answers all things,” so says the Good Book.