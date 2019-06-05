You don’t get up four times after being knocked down four times, if you’re a quitter.

Now that the smoke has cleared, the analysis has begun and surprisingly, the talk no longer appears to center around Andy Ruiz’s waistline, but what his actual abilities and what those skills exposed in the former champion, Anthony Joshua.

“He’s the truth. He didn’t get this far by not being the truth,” exclaimed former light heavyweight and super middleweight champion turned ESPN analyst, Andre Ward speaking about Anthony Joshua. “He’s just built all wrong,” he said during his appearance on First Take. Clearly, on a program like First Take, with talking heads the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman opinions are a plenty. The hosts nudged Ward on his past ambition to jump up to heavyweight to face off with Joshua, and then teased the idea of the staunch retiree stepping back in the squared circle now that the opposition is not as gargantuan, with the shorter Andy Ruiz and the emergence of Oleksandr Usyk on the heavyweight scene, to which Andre Ward conceded, “I thought about it for a hot second…” But, alas we’ll never know.

What remains and what is relevant is the curiosity following Saturday’s stunning changing of the guard. Can Anthony Joshua be rebuilt, if he is in fact, “built all wrong?” First, the mythology must be dispelled. Anthony Joshua doesn’t have a glass jaw neither did he quit. It’s heavyweight boxing. These are large men. Anyone at that weight class is susceptible to getting shaken or being put to sleep in an instant. Why so many armchair quarterbacks forget this fact when it comes to Anthony Joshua is beyond me. There’s a reason fighters are divided into weight classes. For the most part, size matters in the fight game. The idea that Joshua quit or as suggested, has no heart has no basis in reality. You don’t get up four times after being knocked down four times, if you’re a quitter. Perhaps, his mind wasn’t all there. It’s possible he mentally resigned and was merely operating on instinct, who knows? Considering the class act he’s been following this tremendous loss, I find it hard to believe someone with such remarkable character—win, lose, or draw, would quit anything.

Andy Ruiz was, without a shadow of a doubt the better man that night. He employed the mechanics necessary to chop down the formidable Joshua. He talked the talk, saw something and followed through, just as he said he would during the buildup, while everyone was enamored with his next meal. As the logistics concerning their rematch are finalized many will wonder, does Andy Ruiz simply have Anthony Joshua’s number or is there something that Joshua might be able to correct to regain those coveted heavyweight straps? Tyson Fury made it clear in a recent sit down on ESPN’s Now or Never, that “I think even in the rematch he’ll lose again. Styles make fights and I think Andy Ruiz’s style is all wrong for him.” We won’t know for certain until the rematch takes place. However, assuming it isn’t a matter of styles and that Andy Ruiz simply had a great night, what exactly can Joshua do, not only for this rematch, but, for the remainder of his career, to come back better than ever?

Ironically, it might be better if it were a matter of styles. Better still, if Ruiz simply had a great night and he caught Joshua with his mind not about his business. However, to attempt to alter or correct what might be making Joshua vulnerable will be a monumental task, especially at this point in his career. For him to make any significant progress, it will likely require a substantial amount of time and effort, which he simply doesn’t have. He’s at the peak of his prime physically. Muscle memory is not something that is easily broken or employed. This is why sound instruction during the early stages of a fighter’s career, the kind that drills ideal habits into a young fighter’s DNA, are crucial because the wrong habits are so very easily attainable and if left unchecked become habits that are next to impossible to shake.

The former champion has made it clear that he has no intention of severing his relationship with his team. He is confident that when they assess what went wrong for him they will be able to make the proper adjustments. Time will tell. It was rather fascinating to see no sign of his respected combination punching during the fight. He all but gave up his range as if he forgot he was the much taller and longer man. He plodded about as if his feet were stuck in cement and it was evident that his conditioning was not up to standard. I imagine those issues can be rectified in the next four to five months before he reenters the ring versus Andy Ruiz. It’s certainly not next to impossible or inconceivable that Joshua can regain the heavyweight crown by addresses those issues.

Much of the commentary revolved around upsets such as Tyson vs. Douglas or Lewis vs. Rahman I. Yet, Joshua’s defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz reminded me more of Joe Louis vs. Max Schmeling I. In fact, the narrative was somewhat identical. Louis was on the fast track to stardom and hailed as nearly invincible. Schmeling was cast as out of sorts, as he was supposedly in the twilight of his career and the older fighter. Famously, Louis took to golfing more than training, basking in the trappings of his celebrity, while the confident Schmeling, despite the rhetoric surrounding his chances, not only took to a Spartan-like training camp, but was adamant in his assessment of Joe Louis, “I see something.” The result, as it was this past Saturday night, also in New York, was a stunning upset. However, only time will tell if Anthony Joshua will, like Louis, be fueled by this stinging disappointment be reinvigorated, rebuild anew, and reclaim what was once his.