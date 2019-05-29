It remains to be seen if Khan will heed the advice of Virgil Hunter. (Andrew Couldridge)

There appear to be some whispers within the industry concerning the direction of the once promising Amir Khan. Is the end of his career at hand? He is accomplished without a shadow of a doubt. An Olympic silver medalist and former unified Junior Welterweight champion of the world isn’t necessarily something to scoff at, but for what he represented and for what was expected of him one might argue, much like Adrien Broner, he’s fallen short of his potential.

In a recent interview, his trainer, Virgil Hunter held nothing back regarding his assessment of Khan’s chances at continuing in the sport of boxing. “I would like to see him commit to many training camps in between fights and to work on his weaknesses before he makes that final decision to really see if his skills are gone, or if he is just letting them lay in a pile and deteriorate slowly,” said the veteran trainer. “He never has practiced in-between fights. He trains hard for 10 weeks but it’s not enough.”

One has to wonder if Amir Khan has simply plateaued? At 32 years of age, which is no longer old in the sport of boxing, is he simply too set in his ways or is change even a possibility? It certainly seemed to be the case for the late great, tough man, Arturo “Thunder” Gatti, who seemed to find a second wind midway through his career when he partnered with trainer Buddy McGirt. Boxing skills that appeared to have lain dormant, for a time, were resurrected under the tutelage of McGirt. Such was the case with Buddy McGirt’s most recent outing with Sergey Kovalev, who was a completely different fighter, utterly outclassing Eleider Alvarez who’d previously stopped him in their first encounter.

No doubt a sound trainer can make a difference, a significant one even, as was the case with heavyweight greats Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko when they made their way to the revered Kronk Gym into the highly capable hands of the late, great Emanuel Steward. Chemistry between fighter and trainer most certainly makes a difference, but perhaps most importantly, the fighter must be willing to take the necessary steps to elevate themselves. For Amir Khan it remains to be seen if he’ll heed the advice of Virgil Hunter and commit or if he’ll wrap up his career with a few lucrative matches and cash out, as his next bout is a boxing exhibition against an MMA fighter for £7 million.