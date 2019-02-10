Cancio Dethrones Machado

By Robert Ecksel on February 10, 2019
Cancio Dethrones Machado
“This was the fight of my life,” said Cancio. “I knew I had a lot to prove.” (Lina Baker/DAZN)

15-1 underdog Andrew Cancio knocked out Alberto Machado to win the WBA World super featherweight title…

Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, in a fight streamed live on DAZN, Andrew Cancio (20-4-2, 15 KOs), the 15-1 underdog from Blythe, California, knocked out reigning and defending champion Alberto Machado (21-1, 17 KOs), from San Juan, Puerto Rico, at 2:16 of round four to win the WBA World super featherweight title.

Machado dropped Cancio in the opening round with a left uppercut to the head. He beat the count and came on strong in rounds two and three.

But round four was Machado’s Waterloo. Cancio dropped him three times, twice by body shots and a final fusillade of punches, leaving referee Raul Caiz Jr. no choice but to wave it off.

“This was the fight of my life,” said Cancio after the bout. “I knew I had a lot to prove. He caught me early, but it was a flash knockdown. I got my legs back and got my composure. I was never out of the fight. I feel extremely great winning this world title by knockout. I know nobody gave me a chance, but I knocked him out. I’m very proud, blessed, and thankful.”

