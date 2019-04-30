“The objective this year is to win all the belts. If Golovkin has a belt, then yes. Why not?”

“I’m a fighter that’s very confident in my ability, what I can do… I’m an elite fighter that can adapt and overcome…”

In a fight streamed live Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs), the WBC/WBA middleweight champion from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, fights a 12-round unification fight against Daniel Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs), the IBF middleweight champion from Brooklyn, New York.

In advance of what may be a difficult fight, Canelo met with the press via teleconference call to discuss Jacobs and his skills, in addition to Danny’s fight with Gennady Golovkin.

“Yes, obviously I saw the fight,” said Canelo. “Not only this fight, we watch other fights to see if there is a variety, a change in different styles, how he adapts to different opponents. Based on that, we work on our strategy and prepare for what’s coming on fight night, whatever he can bring and the changes he might make.”

When asked if he thought Jacobs defeated Triple G, Canelo said, “Yes, I mean, the fight was close… For me, Jacobs won the fight.”

With Canelo and Golovkin both aligned with DAZN, everything appears to be in place for a third fight.

“First things first,” said Canelo. “We have a tough, difficult fight ahead of us. As a team, we have a goal. The objective this year is to win all the belts. If Golovkin has a belt, then yes. Why not? We’ve given the fans two beautiful, great fights. Why not a third?”

Jacobs is a difficult opponent. He is agile and athletic. He’s a hard man to beat and Canelo knows it.

“It’s going to be a very difficult fight, especially in the first few rounds. Until the moment that I start adapting and imposing my style it will be a difficult fight because of his style. He’s an opponent that is very complete. He knows how to change from southpaw to orthodox. He knows how to move in the ring. Very difficult.

“Jacobs has a unique style. He can box, punch; he’s tall, agile. I fought all the styles out there, and I believe at my level with my experience, you put it all together, no matter what’s in front of me.

“I’m a fighter that’s very confident in my ability, what I can do… I’m an elite fighter that can adapt and overcome.”