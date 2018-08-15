“I know Golovkin is not an easy opponent, and I know what I have to add to my strategy.”

“I’m very happy for this opportunity to make clear who is better. This is the opportunity to show who is better…”

One month prior to his anticipated rematch with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez spoke with members of the media by phone.

Said Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya:

“This epic event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time, which will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/5:00 p.m. Pacific time.

“For those of you who want to be present in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, you can still get your tickets. There’s only a few tickets left, and you can access those tickets at www.T-Mobilearena.com or by calling 888-929-7849. The closed-circuit tickets went on sale today. Fight fans can watch live from the MGM Grand, the Mandalay Bay, the Mirage, and the Luxor, and tickets may be purchased at the MGM Resort International box office.”

Alvarez was asked how he feels heading into his first rematch.

“I’m very happy to have this tiebreaker. I’m very happy for this opportunity to make clear who is better. This is the opportunity to show who is better. So I’m happy, and I’m content, and I’m relaxed. I’m training 100% because, obviously, I know what I have in front of me. I know Golovkin is not an easy opponent, and I know what I have to add to my strategy. So, again, I’m happy to have the tiebreaker to make it clear who is the better fighter in the first fight.”

Alvarez commented on what he learned in the first fight versus Golovkin last September.

“The first fight gave me the guidelines to know what to do in the second fight, to know what to do differently,” he said. “In the first fight, I realized a lot of things. I learned that I can knock him out. I learned that I can hurt him. There are a lot of things I learned in that fight, but also in that first fight, it was my first fight officially at 160 pounds, at the 160-pound limit, so I had to adapt. But now I’m more sure and more confident about what I can do in this rematch.”

Saul was asked how he feels about some of the trash Team Golovkin has talked heading into the rematch, particularly surrounding Alvarez’s positive tests for clenbuterol back in February that Canelo and team maintain were from tainted Mexican meat.

“Yeah, you know, I’m very bothered, and I’m angry at their accusations, but I will utilize it in my favor because I have experience in this. I know that, if I get angry and closed-minded, that I might make some mistakes, and it will be wrong. So I’m going to use this in my favor to train harder to give that extra push, and I’m going to use that anger intelligently in my favor on September 15.

“This anger that I have, it helps me train harder. It helps me to train with a lot of strength. But mentally, I’m relaxed. I have the experience to manage that anger. When I step into the ring on September 15, I’ll go in with a cold and calm mentality.”

Regarding the clenbuterol results, De La Hoya was asked if that situation might adversely affect Canelo’s reputation going forward.

“I’m not concerned one bit because this is totally different. Sugar Shane Mosley and Fernando Vargas tested positive for steroids performance-enhancing drugs, and this is totally different. This was Clenbuterol that was in meat, in tainted meat. So, look, everybody in Mexico knows about the big problem they have with Clenbuterol in their meat, and in Mexico he’s a bigger star than ever.

“So I don’t think his career will be tainted whatsoever. I think once he beats Golovkin in a spectacular fashion, then people will forget about it here in the States.”

Alvarez agreed and elaborated a bit on what he took from that negative situation, and the drug testing he’s volunteered to do in order to prove the clenbuterol results were unintentional.

“The people who have always supported me have been there and will always be there. They know what it is. I’ve made all the tests. So they will always be there, my supporters.

“I learned a lot. I learned who was really there for me. But I also learned—got a lot of experience so that it doesn’t happen. The only error that I made is I didn’t educate myself properly on the situation with meat in Mexico, and I have to learn from that so it doesn’t happen again.

“I’ve always had tests. I’ve always participated in these tests since 2012. I’ve been in tests and voluntary tests for each training camp, and they keep doing it whether or not what took place—whether or not I tested positive. They can come every week, and they can come at any time, and they don’t let you know, and it’s all voluntary—not obligatory. I voluntarily do these tests. And they have done it 15 or 20 times since that day in February, and they keep doing it. And any time they come here, I’m ready to take those tests.”

Alvarez was asked about Golovkin’s power and what he learned in the first fight.

“Obviously, he’s a very strong fighter,” Saul said. “He has a very strong hit in his punches. That’s his biggest virtue as a fighter, that he has that power, but obviously, I’ve fought other strong fighters as well. And despite him being a 160-pounder with respectable power, it’s nothing out of this world. I showed him the first fight that I can take his punches, and simply that, he’s a respectable puncher with respectable power, but nothing out of this world.

“I’ve seen that fight about ten times, and what I think I needed or if there was an error, it was that I defended punches and I didn’t take advantage to counter that. I have to add that to this game plan. Every chance I get to hit him, I have to hit it. Every time I slip or dodge a punch, I have to come back. That’s what I needed in this fight, and that’s what I’m going to do on September 15.”

Canelo explained how he feels about the apparent loss of respect he and his opponent have experienced since their first go-round.

“The respect that we had was lost. He crossed the line with his statements, with what he said, with the excuses, with all the crying from his team. So the respect, it was completely lost, and that’s how it will continue. In fact, this loss of respect and their statements and what they all said, this will help me to give 100 percent and give that extra push to leave it clear that I’m the better fighter.”

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate