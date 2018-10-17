“I’ve always liked a challenge,” he said, “and this is yet another challenge in my career.”

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs), who has been featured exclusively on pay-per-view for several years, has signed an 11-fight deal with the new sports streaming channel DAZN. Alvarez’s first fight under the new agreement will be his December 15 bout versus super middleweight Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) for the latter’s “regular” WBA world title.

This signing is the richest athlete contract in sports history.

As part of the agreement, Golden Boy Promotions (Alvarez’s promoter) will put on up to 10 fights per year that will stream live on DAZN, beginning early next year.

In September, Alvarez defeated middleweight Gennady Golovkin in a rematch to become the unified WBC and WBA world champion.

“I’ve always liked a challenge, and this is yet another challenge in my career,” said Canelo Alvarez.

“Being part of this historic deal will require me to prepare myself even more and offer fans even better performances. At the same time, I am humbled to be selected to lead this new vision for the sport of boxing, which will without a doubt be for the benefit of the fans.”

The deal between DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions includes a large production element, placing Oscar De La Hoya as Executive Producer of the 12 live fight nights annually. The shows will incorporate features such as virtual graphics and social media interaction.

De La Hoya’s own classic fights spanning his career as a boxer will be included in the partnership, and will be available for streaming on DAZN. In addition, Golden Boy Media and Entertainment will produce other programs for DAZN, including live studio shows such as “Between the Ropes” and its award-winning “Mano a Mano.”

