If you missed Saturday's broadcast on Showtime, do yourself a favor and watch it now.

On April 20, 2013, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, WBC light middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fought a unification bout with WBA champion light middleweight Austin “No Doubt” Trout. Trout was Canelo’s toughest opponent to date and many felt he had the right stuff to test the young gun. Trout fought a good fight, he fought a smart fight, and forced his 22-year-old opponent to dig deep. To the surprise of some, to the delight of many, Canelo fought up to the level of his competition, revealing and reveling in a more well rounded and thoughtful game…