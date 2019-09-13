Canelo Alvarez vs. Austin Trout

By Boxing News on September 13, 2019
Canelo Alvarez vs. Austin Trout
If you missed Saturday's broadcast on Showtime, do yourself a favor and watch it now.

On April 20, 2013, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, WBC light middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fought a unification bout with WBA champion light middleweight Austin “No Doubt” Trout. Trout was Canelo’s toughest opponent to date and many felt he had the right stuff to test the young gun. Trout fought a good fight, he fought a smart fight, and forced his 22-year-old opponent to dig deep. To the surprise of some, to the delight of many, Canelo fought up to the level of his competition, revealing and reveling in a more well rounded and thoughtful game…

Golden Boy Flashback: Canelo Alvarez vs Austin Trout (FULL FIGHT)



Fighter's Info

  • Saul Alvarez

  • Austin Trout

Real Name Santos Sa l lvarez Barrag n
Origin Tlajomulco de Z iga Jalisco Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1990.07.18 (29)
Rated at
W-L-D W45+L1+D1=47
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 71 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.09 James Kirkland 32-1-0 W(KO) 3/12
2014.07.12 Erislandy Lara 19-1-2 W(SD) 12/12
2014.03.08 Alfredo Angulo 22-3-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2013.09.14 Floyd Mayweather Jr 44-0-0 L(MD) 12/12
2013.04.20 Austin Trout 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.09.15 Josesito Lopez 30-4-0 W(TKO) 5/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record