On Thursday afternoon, Golden Boy Promotions dropped upon the eyes and ears of boxing fans around the world the news that one of the world’s top fighters, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will be facing Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs on the fourth of May. According to the press release, which was beamed out from Los Angeles, Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KO’s) will be defending his Lineal and Ring Magazine middleweight titles as well as the WBC and WBA belts. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco will likely find a very interesting evening in the ring against Jacobs (35-2, 29 KO’s), a fighter whom many feel dealt the opponent long thought to fill in the slot on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Gennady ‘GGG” Golovkin, his first defeat in March of 2017.

Alas, the story can be easily told by those who are unfortunately standing in the way of a big money showdown. The often extremely painful truth is that save for a savage knockout or landslide win, Jacobs was likely going to find himself on the losing end of a close decision against Golovkin as long as an incredibly lucrative September date between “GGG” and “Canelo” was on the cards. We don’t need a rehashing of how the two bouts between Alvarez and Golovkin went down. It’s Danny’s time to shine now.

The other loss on the boxing ledger of “Miracle Man” Jacobs took place almost nine years ago. As part of the undercard for the lightweight championship rematch between Juan Manuel Marquez and Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz in Las Vegas, Danny took on hard-hitting Dmitry Pirog of Russia in the evening’s co-man event. At the time, Pirog was unbeaten (16-0, 13 KO’s), as was Jacobs (20-0, 17 KO’s), who used his jab to control most of the first two rounds. By contrast, Pirog began to land his left hook at times in the third and fourth. Everything changed in the opening minute of round five. With his back to the ropes, Jacobs attempted to throw his left jab once again, yet was countered in brutal fashion with a hard overhand right from Dmitry.

The Russian’s glove connected perfectly on the chin of the Brooklyn native. Danny didn’t know what hit him. Eyes wide open and completely glazed over, Jacobs wasn’t given a chance to gather his thoughts or bodily compass. If so, referee Robert Byrd would have counted well past ninety. The bout was immediately stopped. The loss was difficult, of course, on the up-and-coming talent from New York, yet the challenge which next awaited him would be a sheer giant. After two comeback wins over the next seven months, Jacobs was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in May of 2011. He fought through it all and returned to the ring in the fall of the following year.

After tearing his way through most opponents by way of stoppage wins, Jacobs was a world champion by August of 2014. Victories over such names as Peter Quillin, Sergio Mora (twice) and Caleb Truax, all by way of knockout, were added to his list of accomplishments leading up to his showdown with Gennady Golovkin in March of 2017. He’s ironed out three decision wins since then, the last of which took place last October in Manhattan. His split decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko was likely helped in great part by the knockdown he scored in the opening round.

On the other side of the coin, we find one of the best fighters in the world, pound-for-pound in “Canelo” Alvarez. The redheaded middleweight king has faced all comers, perhaps not at the time many desired, yet nonetheless were eventually tackled. Wins over such talents as Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto and Amir Khan were shuffled in between less than epic nights (through no fault of his own) against James Kirkland, Liam Smith and most recently, Rocky Fielding. There’s no need to mention his two bouts with Golovkin and perhaps out of simple respect for the sport of boxing, Canelo’s May 2017 cakewalk victory over Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. won’t be spoken of any further.

At least that fight gave the grand entrance of Golovkin into the ring for a well arranged meeting with Saul to announce their showdown set for September of that year.

What’s not to love about this fight? When the bell rings on May 4, Alvarez will still be 28 and Jacobs will be 32.

“I’m happy to announce my next fight during the festive weekend of Cinco de Mayo,” said Alvarez in Thursday’s press release. “I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me. I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I’ll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion. And what better way to watch it than on as tremendous a platform as DAZN.”

That’s right! The bout will not cost $75 on HBO pay-per-view. Rather, DAZN will showcase Alvarez for the second time as the streaming service attempts to reach more homes and portable devices. Hopefully, DAZN will still cost only $9.99 per month next May and of course, those of us who subscribed to the network didn’t likely do so to watch cricket or soccer from the Far East. Last month’s fight night which featured Alvarez jumping up to super middleweight to take on the least dangerous fighter in the division, Rocky Fielding was his first outing on DAZN.

Canelo said all along that his plan was to defeat Fielding for the WBA super middleweight world title, then return to middleweight. So, if he won’t fight Callum Smith at 168 pounds or choose to not make a trilogy with Golovkin until perhaps September 14, then Danny Jacobs is by no means a subpar replacement.

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for. The opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring,” said the eager Jacobs. “I have always believed I can beat Canelo, and on May 4, live on DAZN, I will get my chance to play it out. It’s been nearly four years since Canelo has faced an American challenger. It’s going to be a huge event where I believe I will cement myself as the best middleweight in the division.”

As of Thursday, a venue has yet to be announced, but let’s not kid ourselves. Although winter sales are currently in effect, a basic room at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for Saturday, May 4 is $299. That doesn’t include taxes or resort fees. One doesn’t have to stay at the palace in Vegas to render unto Caesar, it seems. All in all, it seems like a big win for boxing.