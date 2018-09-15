All we can hope for is that each man learned enough from last year to come out firing.

Cool, calm and collected are the thoughts we usually think of to describe the demeanor of middleweight titans Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. The majority of interviews with Alvarez typically begin with the redheaded native of Guadalajara, Jalisco expressing his happiness with his current position within the sport of boxing and how well his preparation for an upcoming bout has been progressing. In regards to the man he’s set to face for a second time in as many contests on Saturday night in Las Vegas, the coin is of course complete with heads or tails, yet with the same image on each side.

Gennady Golovkin is equally amiable as the Kazakh’s grasp with the English language gets better and better. Our hearts sank just a bit last March when we learned that somewhere in Mexico, there may have been a cattleman or woman who decided to second guess his or her chosen profession. The decision to help their bovine family pack on the collective muscle in order to make the perfect steak inadvertently caused the boxing-crazed nation’s favorite (depending on who’s asked) son to flunk a random drug test. How dare they?

There’d be no rematch in Sin City on Cinco de Mayo. That’s kind of a big deal and for whatever reason, the holiday which commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French is a bigger deal stateside than the one which recognizes Mexico’s actual independence from Spain. Doesn’t everyone defeat the French?

Regardless, Canelo’s positive test for Clenbuterol pushed the rematch between him and Golovkin ahead by just a few months. As the buildup to the fight intensified, the mud began to sling as Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez accused Alvarez of being a down and dirty cheat. Canelo’s camp returned fire, so to speak, and insisted that the banned substance for which either exposed or embarrassed their fighter was the result of an unfortunate lapse in judgment. Really? This was enough to make the two fighters hate each other?

Back in the early 2000’s, Mike Tyson once told Showtime’s Jim Gray how he wanted to remove the heart of then-heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis as well as eat his children. Just over sixteen years ago to the day, Fernando “ El Feroz” Vargas was set to defend the two super welterweight titles he held at the time against Oscar De La Hoya and he went far beyond decency by insulting Oscar’s heritage and background. Six years later, Ricardo Mayorga further insulted De La Hoya by calling him a “puto” and hitting way below the belt by insulting his wife and son.

In 2013, Robert Guerrero’s father and traine threw dirt in the eyes of Floyd Mayweather when he said how his son couldn’t wait to beat up “that woman beater.” Well okay, the last bit of insults indeed held some weight, if not all of it. In any case, none of the aforementioned examples seem as fabricated and conjured as the current animosity between Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) and Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KO’s).

Let’s put this in the simplest of terms. Canelo waited for more than fifty of his contests as a professional to pass until something really pissed him off, while “GGG” saved the anger for his fortieth. Most of us have been able to get past the fact that the original date for their rematch had to be moved and that their first fight one year ago was heavily tainted by a nonsensical scorecard from one particular ringside judge. Something had to sell this contest instead of solely relying on the possible fact that they were made for each other. We can only hope for a trilogy and that their next fight not only takes place without any bad decisions from a cattle rancher, but in a much bigger venue than T-Mobile Arena as well.

Something had to help sell the rematch. It officially sold out this past Wednesday, while their initial showdown took a few months less to do the same. The least expensive ticket was $500 for Saturday’s contest, which the majority of fight fans cannot or choose not to purchase. We were dragged through the mud just a bit for about sixteen months when for whatever reason, the respective camps of Canelo and Golovkin couldn’t come to the table for their first meeting.

Alvarez flattened Amir Khan in one of the first events ever held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May of 2016, after which the inquiries began. When would he fight Gennady Golovkin? We had to wait through Liam Smith and then Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. In the same amount of time, Golovkin pummeled Kell Brook, then was tested to his outer limits against Danny Jacobs in a bout which many felt he may have actually lost. Nothing would stand in the way of the big fight we all wanted to see.

We got it and thankfully, we’re getting a second helping. This is not round thirteen, which would suggest that their first fight last September was a barnburner from beginning to end because it wasn’t. All we can hope for is that each competitor learned enough from last year to come out firing. It’s the least we can ask for when the pay TV cost is $85. Just don’t give us false bravado or a case of getting on one’s last nerve. We didn’t need it then and we don’t need it now. You’re better than that.

