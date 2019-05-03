We caught a glimpse of an angry Canelo alongside a perturbed Danny Jacobs. (DAZN)

The delay was worth it and as long as our respective video streams on DAZN didn’t tile up or go into decisive loops in the middle of our TV screens, we caught a glimpse of an angry Canelo Alvarez alongside a perturbed Danny Jacobs. The crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas appeared to be more than just simply into the crazed fandom zone. Each man made weight, so to speak, as the lineal champion from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico registered at 159.5 lbs., while his opponent from Brownsville, Brooklyn topped the scales at the middleweight limit of 160. The customary staredown ensued, which was followed by a surprising head butt from IBF champion Jacobs and a grasshopper stance from Canelo. They had to be forcibly separated.

Let the games begin! But first, let’s allow Canelo to guzzle down not one, but two bottles of Pedialyte to likely replenish himself with a few liters of sodium, potassium and water. As was the case with the pushing and shoving, the sight of a fighter needing to chug down a liquid which could easily make its manufacturers millions of dollars as a sponsor of high profile fights was nothing out of the ordinary. What appears to be a battle of will and skill is now official. In addition to the middleweight championship being up for grabs on Saturday night in Vegas, there will also be a custom design belt from the WBC, the ‘Mayan Belt.’

This is comforting, because unlike the Mayans, the winner of tomorrow night’s contest won’t likely pack up and disappear. The post weigh-in comments from each man took the cake and may have allowed many to forget that Cinco de Mayo is now an American holiday for some reason.

“I ain’t never backed down from a challenge in my life,” said Jacobs. ‘I’m from Brownsville and I never will.” When asked about living a lifelong dream, he answered, “Listen. This is opportunity of a lifetime. I feel like I’m the best middleweight in the world.” What immediately followed was worth more than any Mayan belt or any drought that may have caused them to relocate. It can’t top the crater in the Yucatan peninsula which is scientifically linked to the end of the dinosaur age on Earth, though.

“That motherf**ker right there is gonna get it tomorrow,” he exclaimed. His Mexican opponent let it be known to DAZN’s Claudia Trejos that he shared the love thrown at him. “He’s afraid,” said the redheaded superstar. “I’ll say it in Spanish, so everyone will understand. Motherf**ker! For my team, fans and for my country, this fight is very important. This is challenge that we have, but we’re going to win tomorrow.” Here’s to hoping we get neither tiles nor loops tomorrow night.

