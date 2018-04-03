Did Canelo jump the gun or did he basically hear the train before it could run him over?

It’s done. The cash cow has been felled by a corrupt and callous cow. Furthermore, the most coveted weekend in the sport of boxing has been deposited in the nearest port-o-can. Were we to be currently involved in a game of ‘Monopoly’, then the lineal middleweight champion of Planet Earth, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) would be sent straight to jail. He’s broken our collective hearts, though some are likely snickering at the news that he’s withdrawn from his upcoming rematch with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. Did he jump the gun or did he basically hear the train before it could run him over? The Mexican superstar’s two failed drug tests in February put the Cinco de Mayo (literally) showdown on ice about ten days ago. The culprit: Clenbuterol. Oh, yes. The cow drug. The “beef up the cow and slim down the athlete” drug.

Since the news broke that the Guadalajara fighter was temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, rumors as well as suspicions began to swirl as to whether or not he knowingly ingested the drug or it was simply an accident.

“I want to clarify the situation,” said Canelo at the Tuesday press conference in Los Angeles.

“I have always done tests with VADA before my fights. They are voluntary. I have always agreed to them before my fights and they have always come back negative. I am a clean fighter. On this occasion the results showed small traces of clenbuterol. How did this happen, I don’t know. Unfortunately, there is a public problem in my country of Mexico. Football, cycling, soccer, boxing—people have tested positive for clenbuterol. This can be transmitted through meat in Mexico. Contaminated meat is what caused this. That is my statement. This has happened in all sports.”

Okay, Canelo. Fair enough, yet you must understand how this will make you fall in the eyes of so many fans worldwide. Of course, there will be those who will give him the benefit of the doubt, which is totally their option. At the same time, his place upon the cloud as the pride of Mexican boxing may have turned into a rain patch. The decision to back out of the May 5 bout, which was set to take place at the brand new, sparkling T-Mobile Arena, most certainly spoils the plans of not only boxing fans, but sponsors galore as well.

Speaking of fans, the cancellation sours the plans of those who wanted to be there, as was the case last September to simply “soak it in.” That’s the great thing about Las Vegas. Whether due to budgetary concerns or simple common sense, overpriced fight tickets are often bypassed for a much less expensive spot in a hotel ballroom and closed-circuit viewing. Once the bout is finished and whether or not your man won, you’re still in Sin City and it’s not overly difficult to find something fun to do.

The longest faces at Tuesday’s presser may well have been Canelo’s promotional outfit, Golden Boy Promotions. CEO Oscar De La Hoya and President Eric Gomez are both stand-up gentlemen and have given us some special bouts over the past decade or so. Everyone’s let down here. Enough will be written and discussed over the next few days and of course, many have already put forth the hypothetical thought of the shoe, so to speak, being on the other foot, as in Golovkin being the one who tested positive for a banned substance. What would the NSAC say to that? Well, guess what? It doesn’t matter. This is all on Canelo.

The numerous sponsors linked to the middleweight champion (Canelo, if we’re to be ‘linearly’ correct) have to be bummed about the news as well. His biggest, Tecate may want to ask if Alvarez meant to be so bold and eat the tainted beef. That’s beer and let’s not forget that he also has the maker of some of the finest Cognac around, Hennessy on his side. “Never Stop. Never Settle” is the motto of the company. Well, the highly anticipated rematch between Canelo and “GGG” has been stopped and we’ve been forced to settle. And what is to become of the company’s fabled white rabbit? Who knows, but perhaps Alvarez shouldn’t eat that, either. Lord knows what chemicals swim in the meat of an animal that can’t die.