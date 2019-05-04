Technically, it was an interesting match, but the performances seemed cautious. (DAZN)

From T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, WBA and WBC world middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) met IBF world title holder Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs) in a 12-round unification bout for three of the four major world titles. The fight was shown on DAZN.

When it was time for the main event, the production took an extremely long time before the anthems were sung and the fighters walked. It was particularly frustrating considering the boxers were warmed up and ready, standing in their dressing rooms patiently covered in sweat and ready to fight.

The production got worse, though. After Jacobs began his ring walk, he hadn’t reached the ring yet when announcer Michael Buffer began talking and interrupted the dramatic walk. Jacobs was asked to stop and wait before continuing. It was an embarrassment.

The bout was a highly anticipated one, not only for the unification factor but for the stylistic and skill level match-up. While the fight was technically interesting, neither fighter ever really stepped out of their respective comfort zones. Almost every round was extremely close and could have been scored either way.

The early rounds were tactical, with Canelo inched forward and closed the distance more than perhaps expected in the starting round of the fight.

As I mentioned earlier in the week, Alvarez has posted videos on his social media accounts of his workouts and has had one or both knees wrapped up, his legs looking a bit rigid. Jacobs also took note of this, calling it out during a media conference call a couple of weeks ago, and said he planned to take advantage of this. Tonight, Canelo did indeed look stiff-legged, no doubt due to the wrapped left knee.

In the early rounds, Jacobs was relatively mobile and did make Canelo use his legs a bit. Importantly, though, Jacobs tended to move to his left, which made it easier for Canelo to turn and of course to make use of his right hand and his hook, two of his favorite punches. If Jacobs had moved more often to his own right, it would have forced Canelo to turn in a more awkward, perhaps painful direction for his lead knee, and would also have taken Alvarez’s right hand away—plus Jacobs would have been at a bad angle for Alvarez’s hook.

When Jacobs switched to southpaw, which he did periodically, he moved a bit more often to his own right than he did in orthodox. Alvarez did a pretty good job of cutting off the ring when Jacobs went in that direction, though, which I suspect showed how much he didn’t want Jacobs to move that way.

Canelo’s stamina was better in this bout than it often has been in past matches, but that may be because he wasn’t forced to do too much. His punch volume was typical, but he wasn’t made to use his feet a whole lot, and that would have helped Jacobs not only push Alvarez’s knee injury but also could have worn Canelo down as the rounds wore on.

Down the stretch, the rounds were incredibly close. Nearly every single round was a toss-up. In rounds like that, the judges typically go for Canelo due to his flashier style (not to mention the fact that he’s the money guy, and we can’t forget that the judges get paid by the promoters of an event).

Both fighters had their moments of good work, sometimes extremely good work, but by and large there weren’t many memorable moments from the fight. Technically, it was an interesting match, but all in all, both men’s performances seemed cautious. Not necessarily what one expects in a world title unification fight.

Before the fight, many people were caught up anticipating bad scorecards or some sort of controversy. That didn’t happen. The scorecards read 115-113 twice, and one 116-112 for Canelo. The scores were completely fair in light of how close all of the rounds were.

After the bout, Canelo was asked if he next wants to face WBO world champion Demetrius Andrade (who fights on DAZN as well) to become the undisputed middleweight champion, or if he’d rather face Gennadiy Golovkin for a third fight. “I’m just looking for the biggest challenge, and I want that to be my next fight,” Canelo said vaguely.

Daniel Jacobs stated, “I feel accomplished, I feel great. I’ll have to go back and look at the tapes to see what the judges saw, but in my corner they were saying I was up. I gave my all out there. I feel like I gave enough tonight to get the victory. We’ll see Daniel Jacobs bigger and better next time.”

In the contract, stipulated by Alvarez and his team, both fighters were required to do a fight-day weigh-in (the morning of the bout) and neither could be more than 10 pounds over the middleweight limit (which would be 170 pounds). As was reported earlier today, Jacobs missed that stipulation and weighed 173.6. Either he or his promoter, Matchroom Boxing, must pay a $1 million fee to Alvarez and his team for missing the agreed upon fight day weight.

When asked about the weight situation, Jacobs said, “I didn’t feel any different [in the ring tonight]. I’m just a big middleweight. The restraints they had on me of making 170 was too difficult for me.”

Just before the main event, undefeated prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) took on experienced veteran Mauricio Herrera (24-9, 7 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout. Herrera is a truly underrated boxer who has not only troubled some top fighters but undoubtedly beat Danny Garcia back in 2014 when the judges chose to lie on their scorecards.

Now, Herrera is 38 and in the tail end of his career. Ortiz is 21 with a 100% knockout ratio. It wasn’t difficult to see ahead of time what Golden Boy’s intention was with their matchmaking of this fight.

Herrera did well in the first round, winning it on my card, and it was clear in that round and the second that Ortiz was supremely frustrated. It’s always a troubling sign in a young puncher: if they get frustrated by fighting someone who doesn’t stand still in front of them, what else is going to frustrate them?

In the last half of the second round, Ortiz’s frustration began to manifest in some messy rabbit punches, clinches, and spins. Towards the end of the round, Ortiz threw a messy flurry of punches and clipped Herrera with a right hand that staggered him and he fell into the ropes and down onto the canvas. He made the count as the round ended.

In the third, it was more messy stuff with referee Russell Mora unable to gain control. Ortiz, emboldened by the knockdown in the prior round, threw more flurries and landed a clean overhand right upstairs on Herrera that knocked him straight down to the floor. Mora waved off the fight.

While many are quick to applaud Ortiz for the stoppage over a man who has not only accomplished a lot in his career, but has never been stopped, it may be a good idea to take a step back and remember that this was a 38-year-old Herrera who hasn’t looked like himself for the past two years. His reflexes, legs, and everything else are simply not the same anymore. Ortiz did what he was supposed to do, and he showed very good hand speed tonight, but otherwise, I’m waiting to see him fight someone on more even terms to see what he is really capable of.

Earlier, 2012 U.S. Olympian Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz Jr. (28-1, 14 KOs) faced Freddy Fonseca (26-2-1, 17 KOs) in a 12-round super featherweight contest. It was Diaz’s first bout at 130 pounds.

It was a one-sided match between two southpaws, with Diaz landing repeated straight left hands that Fonseca had no answer for. Diaz stood flat-footed in the middle of the ring, throwing power punches, and Fonseca obliged him by standing directly in front of Diaz and taking his shots, often flush.

In line with how things were going, with Diaz landing enough clean on Fonseca that the latter’s corner threatened to stop it between the sixth and seventh rounds, the doctor mercifully stopped the bout during the seventh round.

In the opening bout of the card, amateur standout Lamont Roach Jr. (19-0-1, 7 KOs) faced veteran Jonathan Oquendo (30-6, 19 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight bout. From the beginning Roach showed he had the more educated footwork and positioning, but not long into the first Oquendo began cutting the distance and jumped on Roach, in a somewhat buzzsaw style that threw Roach off his game. Oquendo came in with his head a bit, seemingly unintentionally, and Roach’s nose was leaking blood.

Oquendo came on harder in the second and third and seemed intent on not only pressuring Roach and making him uncomfortable, but winning the fight. About midway through the third, though, Roach seemed to gather his wits and used his footwork to step around and keep Oquendo off his chest.

It continued in that vein, with Oquendo typically getting the better of the rounds by staying on Roach but the latter having his moments. In the 8th, referee Russell Mora deducted a point from Oquendo for a head butt, and it wasn’t a bad call. While it didn’t necessarily seem intentional, Oquendo had initiated several butts by that point and wasn’t trying to be careful with his head either.

The bout went the distance with Roach getting the unanimous decision by scores of 97-92 (twice), and 96-93. The decision could have gone either way, but the cards were too wide—it seemed that perhaps the judges weren’t giving Oquendo credit for all his inside work when he landed plenty of clean punches.

