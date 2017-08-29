"The Canelo/GGG undercard features some of boxing's best contenders and rising stars.”

On Saturday, September 16, one of the biggest fights in the sport will take place between middleweights Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs). The event will be broadcast on HBO pay-per-view starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

On Monday, the undercard bouts were announced. Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (24-0, 13 KOs) vs. Jorge “Pilon” Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) will be the co-main event in a 12-round WBC featherweight world title eliminator.

“The Canelo vs. Golovkin undercard will feature some of boxing’s best contenders and rising stars the fans will be in for a treat and won’t want to miss the action,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “From Jojo Diaz to Randy Caballero, Diego De La Hoya, Vergil Ortiz, and Marlen Esparza, Golden Boy Promotions has stacked the undercard with some of the toughest fighters in the sport today that are determined to put on great fights for the fans.”

“It’s a dream come true to be fighting in the co-main event of the Canelo vs. Golovkin card,” said Joseph Diaz, Jr. “I finally get the opportunity to fight for a title eliminator! I’ve been waiting my whole life to become a world champion. On September 16, I’m going to give it everything I got, for all my fans out there.”

“I haven’t seen too much of [Joseph] Diaz, but I know that he’s a tough opponent,” said Jorge Lara. “I also know that he participated in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. More than anything else, I know that we have to give a great fight, and I hope that he throws punches and brawls.”

Earlier during the pay-per-view telecast, former world champion Randy “El Matador” Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) will take on WBC Youth world super bantamweight champion Diego De La Hoya (19-0, 9 KOs). The bout will be a 10-rounder for Caballero’s NABF super bantamweight title.

The first fight of the pay-per-view broadcast will be lightweights Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) and Francisco Rojo (20-2, 13 KOs). The bout will be for Martin’s WBC Continental Americas title and the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title.

On the non-televised undercard, Jesus Rojas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) will face Claudio Marrero (22-1, 16 KOs) in a 12-round bout for the vacant WBA featherweight world title. Vergil Ortiz (6-0, 6 KOs) and Cesar Valenzuela (7-1, 2 KOs) will square off in a 6-round super lightweight bout. 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (2-0) will take on Tania Cosme (5-6-1, 1 KO) in a 6-round super lightweight battle. Serhii Bohachuk (4-0, 4 KOs) will face an opponent yet to be named in a 4-round welterweight bout.

