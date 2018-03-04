Golovkin first blew the whistle, accusing Canelo of being “dirty” before their first fight.

At a news conference in Los Angeles earlier today, the May 5 superfight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was canceled after Canelo failed two random drug tests in advance of the much-anticipated rematch and refuses to face the music.

An April 18 NSAC hearing had been scheduled to determine whether or not Canelo knowingly cheated by ingesting Clenbuterol, or if, as has been reported, tainted beef was the culprit and he is innocent of any wrongdoing. But rather than wait for the results of that hearing, which would have been nothing if not embarrassing, at the very least, he in effect copped a plea and officially withdrew from the bout.

“I am sad and feel powerless that this fight cannot happen now,” he said. “I have nothing to hide. I want to be transparent.”

Canelo said he was “truly shocked by what has happened,” adding that, “I have always been a clean fighter and I always will be a clean fighter.”

Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions and Canelo’s longtime promoter, said, “It’s extremely unlikely that this matter is going to get resolved by then properly,” which in effect gave Canelo the out he wanted.

Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, was as disappointed as everyone else that the fight is not happening.

“He (Golovkin) felt he won the first fight and felt wronged by the decision,” Loeffler said. “So he was looking forward to getting Canelo back into the ring to prove that he’s the best middleweight champion in the world. So clearly a lot of disappointment on our side.

“Both guys want the rematch,” he said. “Both guys made the biggest payday of their career the first time, so I don’t see an issue why a rematch shouldn’t take place.”

Except for the fact that Canelo, innocent until proven otherwise, appears to have gotten caught cheating and the charges, whatever they might or may not be, just may stick.

It was Golovkin who blew the whistle, accusing Canelo of being “dirty” before their first fight, and recently upped the ante with a rant that backfired.

“Again with Mexican meat?” said a disbelieving Golovkin. “Come on. I told you, it’s not Mexican meat. This is Canelo. This is his team. This is his promotion. Canelo is cheating. They’re using these drugs, and everybody is just trying to pretend it’s not happening.”

