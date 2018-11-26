What did Sinatra sing about New York City? “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.”

Those of us who choose to peruse social media and take into account its various ups and downs fully understand the importance as well as relevance of sarcasm alongside tongue-in- cheek humor. Two weeks from this coming Saturday, pound-for-pound contender and boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will make the jump up to super middleweight at Madison Square Garden in New York City to take on current WBA champion Michael “Rocky” Fielding. Fresh off two hotly debated bouts with former middleweight kingpin Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, one of which went in favor of the house and the next to his benefit, the redheaded boxing attraction from Guadalajara will look to add another championship belt to his trophy case.

Of course, he’s doing so in such a fashion that has yet to draw a tremendous amount of ire from the fight world. However in the eyes of many, the move to take on one of the less dangerous talents in the 168-pound division has made some fans recall a similar tactic used in 2016. In early May of that year, Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KO’s) helped break the proverbial champagne glass across the bow of the brand new T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip with a thorough pummeling of Amir Khan. The photo bulbs popped and reporters queried at the post-fight press conference, much of which centered round a showdown against the previously mentioned Golovkin. The pieces seemed to fit, as Canelo had made the move to middleweight an easy one for him and his brand.

Alas, we had to sit through a bout with Liam Smith, which was at least remotely competitive at times, and then a twelve-round, comatose sleep study against Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in September 2016 and May 2017, respectively. If we leapfrog the results with Golovkin, then we’re very much in the same spot as we were just a pair of years ago, save for the extra eight pounds. So, Callum Smith, who conveniently flattened “Rocky” Fielding (27-1, 15 KO’s) in the first round three years ago was never on the radar? To be perfectly fair, Smith, who is easily the best in the division, took care of business against George Groves in Saudi Arabia less than two months ago. WBO super middleweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez has a rematch with Jesse Hart slated for December 14 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

At the time of this article, Canelo Alvarez’s odds to defeat Fielding for one of the super middleweight crowns floating around the boxing ether are quite resounding, to say the least. It would require a bet of two thousand dollars to win back one hundred. On the opposite side, a one hundred dollar bet on the champion, Fielding would snare $750 in winnings. The bright side to all of this? It won’t cost somewhere in the neighborhood of eighty dollars to watch it on pay TV.

DAZN, a new streaming service, seems to have saved the day for us fans while it has also made Alvarez an extremely rich Mexican native. Not ‘Carlos Slim Helu’ rich, but quite happy nonetheless. It’s easy to sign up for DAZN. You get the first month free and it’s only $9.99 per month afterwards. Provided all goes as planned on December 15 and the stream doesn’t crash, freeze or tile, then why not have as many friends over as possible? Additionally, at this price, why would anyone bother to pay for a ticket to see the event live in Manhattan?

As of Monday, someone may have actually gotten that memo. On the website of perhaps one of the absolute biggest monopolies in the entertainment industry, Ticketmaster, there’s no shortage of tickets available. It’s not a sellout, no matter what anyone says. It’s nowhere near that, at least not right now. Is Canelo’s move up to 168 pounds a simple ‘smash and grab’ or can we expect a third fight with Gennady Golovkin?

Remember how this article opened with a reference to sarcasm and light humor? What did the late, great Frank Sinatra sing about New York City? “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere,” sang ‘Old Blue Eyes.’ DAZN has already begun its advertising on American television. The current commercial features its prodigal star, Canelo, alongside another famous defector, Michael Buffer. It lets us know how the pay-per-view model of old is approaching its final ride. Great! Does that mean ticket sales will suffer for future events, not only for Canelo, but for other talents with DAZN as well? Yes, the redhead will collect, but what about everyone else involved? Sometimes ‘if I can make it there’ isn’t necessary when we’re led to think that ‘I can make them believe I’m making it there’ is just as effective.

