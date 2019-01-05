At this point, things may have to fully collapse before they can be rebuilt the right way.

This Saturday’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs card on DAZN serves as a glimpse into the future of the big fight undercard…

Nobody’s pretending that big fight undercards have been good in the pay-per-view era. As a matter of fact, they’ve become increasingly awful as time has passed and since promoters realized that the first three-quarters of the event is background filler for most fans, anyway.

But the next step in broadcast boxing “evolution,” in the era of the streaming service, seems to be stripping things down even further.

This Saturday’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs card on DAZN serves as a glimpse into the future of the big fight undercard—and, man, does the future look grim.

As chief support to the main event, there’s Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Mauricio Herrera, which is okay as a young prospect vs. grizzled veteran stepping stone fight. It’s NOT, however, the stage-setter for a big, PPV-level fight.

DAZN cheerleaders and the websites that integrate DAZN ads into the text of their articles will point to the fact that the Canelo-Jacobs undercard saw both David Lemieux and Pablo Cesar Cano fall out of co-feature slots, reportedly due to injury. But both were slated to be facing soft touch opposition in showcase bouts. Their absence means nothing, except to those who may be hardcore Lemieux or Cano fan club members.

But, let’s get back to the undercard of the “PPV-level” Canelo-Jacobs.

Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz Jr. and Sadam Ali are on the card in walkovers. John Ryder, who was supposed to be Lemieux’s opponent, will meet the similarly unheralded/unproven Bilal Akkawy for an interim WBA super middleweight title. Throw in a four-rounder or two and that’s it.

The new streaming services, DAZN and ESPN+, crow about broadcasting entire fight cards and not just the top three or four fights. And that sounds like a good thing until you realize that to compensate for the added coverage, they’re essentially cutting out the three top undercard fights, which have traditionally been (or should be, anyway) the biggest, most competitive undercard bouts.

This is what we’ve been seeing in this new streaming era. In order to ease up the hemorrhaging of money inherent to the start-up of a subscription-based business model, boxing is being delivered in bulk. Everything is being funneled into the coffers of the stars and that means there just isn’t enough money to fund good, competitive bouts underneath the big shots.

In the short term, this is survivalist philosophy, maybe boxing’s equivalent to “trickle down” theory. Throw money at the top 1% and hope they build the platform into one that makes money for everyone. Long term, though, the weakening of the undercard is going to make it even harder for the next generation of stars to build their names and hone their main stage fighting chops.

Of course, it’s hard to make a true assessment of where the big fight undercard is headed in the streaming era because, frankly, the streaming era has made it so hard to actually make a big fight.

If we’re counting the DAZN North America debut as the kickoff of the streaming era, then we’re talking about the Canelo-Jacobs contest being the first truly “big” fight in the platform’s nine-month existence. The woeful undercard for this event, however, fits into the pattern set by smaller events at both DAZN and ESPN+, where operating deep in the red means that fans may be getting more fights, but will have to settle for all-around lesser quality fights.

The days of the old Don King PPV shows of the ‘90s, stacked with four quality world championship fights, were a thing of the past long before DAZN and ESPN+ came into existence. But at least there was lip service given to TRYING to put together quality fights for PPV undercards and there was some expectation from fans when it came to quality control. In this new world, fans have been sold on getting their big fights on the cheap—and repeatedly sold on that angle—from companies that have made some dubious budget decisions in getting off the ground and now find themselves forced to make concession in overall quality.

Things may get better, but it’s hard to see how when every legitimate top fighter signed to these services is expecting windfall money every time out or a soft touch opponent when the money is not hyper-bloated.

At this point, things may have to fully collapse before they can be rebuilt the right way…finally. In the meantime, fans will have to decide whether, when it comes to big fight broadcasts, it’s better getting more for more or less for less.