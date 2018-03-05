Canelo Positive for Clenbuterol

By Caryn A. Tate on March 5, 2018
"These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination."

Golden Boy Promotions announced that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez had tested positive for trace amounts of clenbuterol…

Ahead of his May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez and his opponent are taking part in voluntary drug testing. Today, Alvarez’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, announced that Canelo had tested positive for trace amounts of clenbuterol.

According to Daniel Eichner, Director of the WADA-accredited lab SMRTL that conducted the tests: “These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination.”

As soon as they received this information, Golden Boy states that they immediately notified the Nevada State Athletic Commission (the commission overseeing the fight in Las Vegas on May 5) and Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions.

Canelo had already planned to move his training camp from Mexico to the United States and that plan remains in place. He will cooperate by submitting to any number and type of additional drug tests that VADA deems necessary before and after the May 5 fight date.

Canelo stated, “I am an athlete who respects the sport and this surprises me and bothers me because it has never happened to me. I will submit to all the tests that require me to clarify this embarrassing situation and I trust that at the end the truth will prevail.”

Surrounding his previous 12 fights, Alvarez has been tested dozens of times and has had negative results.

Comments

  1. Bruce Kielty 09:29pm, 03/05/2018

    Be nice to Canelo.  At least he wasn’t caught wearing fishnet stockings…

  2. Your Name 06:53pm, 03/05/2018

    Meticulously crafted and carefully reported piece. Hmmm .... boxing.com?

  3. David 03:42pm, 03/05/2018

    He looked like a full grown light heavyweight at fight time against GGG. So what else is new in the sport of boxing?

