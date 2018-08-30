Canelo Alvarez made his first strides towards rehabilitating his image. (Raymundo Dioses)

On Sunday, August 26, Canelo Alvarez made his first strides towards rehabilitating his image following his positive tests for the banned substance Clenbuterol by throwing himself right back into the mix of things with media interviews and an open to the public workout just outside downtown Los Angeles.

In preparation for his rematch against Gennady Golovkin on September 15, Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) sat down with media for a private press conference, then walked the makeshift red carpet while fielding media questions in the lower confines of the Banc Stadium and lastly, showed his svelte physique to the 4,000 fans on hand while hitting mitts and dodging pool noodles.

The crowd gave Alvarez a mixed reaction once he stepped into the ring set up on the soccer field, yet a 16-power punch combination via right and left hooks got the fans cheering for the redhead.

“This fight is personal because of all that’s been said, and it will be difficult to regain the respect that we once had. The statements that have been made about me have given me more motivation to train harder. I have watched the first fight several times. The error that I made was that I had opportunities to counter that I needed to have taken advantage of. I need to do that in the rematch.”

Whether or not redemption is found inside the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a win over his rival Golovkin, for the 28-year-old superstar from Guadalajara, the open workout served as a positive step in continuing his career in the squared circle.