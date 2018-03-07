Canelo on Footwork & Mobility

By Caryn A. Tate on July 3, 2018
"I know how to move inside the ring—I have that. The knee is not gonna be a problem."

I had the opportunity to ask Alvarez about his impressive footwork in the first contest with Golovkin last September…

Tuesday, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) hosted a virtual press conference to discuss their upcoming rematch on September 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

I had the opportunity to ask Alvarez about his impressive footwork in the first contest with Golovkin last September, and whether his recent knee surgery may help his mobility be even better this time around.

“That’s always been part of my arsenal, part of my abilities,” Canelo said via a translator. “I know how to move inside the ring—I have that. The knee is not gonna be a problem. We’ve been working hard now, we’ve been training here and it hasn’t given me any issues.

“And if it does come up during the fight that it gives me problems, we’ll already have a plan B, a strategy behind that as well.”

Comments

  1. Kid Blast 05:37pm, 07/03/2018

    He has a knack of moving away from punches much like Sugar Ray Beltran. If GGG is to win, he will have to close the gap faster and move more to his right. Catching Alvaroid flush is a difficult proposition as he indeed has marvelous footwork.

  2. El Conscripto 05:19pm, 07/03/2018

    Abner Mares had the temerity to speak the truth and say that the redhead didn’t really “go for it” in the Mayweather fight…..in plain English he didn’t fight Floyd “Mexican Style”. He sure as fuk didn’t fight GGG “Mexican Style” either. How many Mexican fighters have you interviewed that claimed footwork/avoidance/escaping was their forte? Canelo found out that Floyd was physically stronger than him and that his punches stung like a son of a gun….that’s why he didn’t go balls to the wall and later on was the main reason that resorted to eating tainted carne asada…..moreover he knew…absolutely without a doubt that if he was standing after the final bell in Vegas his chances of getting the nod over GGG were better than 50/50.

