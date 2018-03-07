"I know how to move inside the ring—I have that. The knee is not gonna be a problem."

Tuesday, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) hosted a virtual press conference to discuss their upcoming rematch on September 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

I had the opportunity to ask Alvarez about his impressive footwork in the first contest with Golovkin last September, and whether his recent knee surgery may help his mobility be even better this time around.

“That’s always been part of my arsenal, part of my abilities,” Canelo said via a translator. “I know how to move inside the ring—I have that. The knee is not gonna be a problem. We’ve been working hard now, we’ve been training here and it hasn’t given me any issues.

“And if it does come up during the fight that it gives me problems, we’ll already have a plan B, a strategy behind that as well.”

Tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 2 are now on sale, priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300, not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of eight (8) per person at the $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800 and $700 price levels with a limit of two (2) per person at the $500 and $300 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets are also available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

