Canelo took part in an international media conference call to discuss his upcoming bout.

“If I could fight every month, then I would do that. It’s that love for the sport that has helped me along the way…”

Current WBA, WBC, lineal as well as Ring Magazine middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is one of the most recognizable fighters on the planet. It seems that there are some who may actually forget that he has a first name and that his parents didn’t actually name him “Cinnamon” back in 1990. Regardless, he’s been able to forge a path through the boxing landscape for nearly a decade and gain millions of admirers along the way. Although he’s not fought in his native Mexico for just over eight years, the majority of his contests have the feel of a home game as evidenced by the overwhelming amount of support he receives in his seemingly adopted home states of Texas and Nevada. His fighting résumé now includes one win and one draw against the middleweight division’s former gatekeeper, Gennady Golovkin alongside victories over such names as Shane Mosley, Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto and Amir Khan.

A few of the triumphant results of course will be forever debated, yet the reality of a sport which includes three independent judges means that millions of concurring eyes hold next to nothing in comparison to a meager six. Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KO’s) has held major world titles as a middleweight as well as light middleweight and on Saturday, December 15, he’ll look to become one of just a few Mexican fighters to capture a championship at a third weight class. A year of inactivity due to testing positive for banned substances held up most of 2018 for him. Shortly after his majority decision win over Golovkin last September, he made the choice to move up to the super middleweight division and challenge the current WBA world champion, Michael “Rocky” Fielding (27-1, 15 KO’s). He’ll look to make history of sorts when they face off at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena,’ Madison Square Garden. Unlike many of his previous contests, the bout will not be on pay TV. Rather, newcomers DAZN will stream the bout live (9pm ET/6pm PT) and essentially offer initial subscribers the chance to see it free of charge.

Canelo has made it clear that he has no plans to remain in the super middleweight ranks after he faces Fielding in New York City. It’s likely a good decision, regardless of whether or not he intends to hold true to his promise of delivering the best fights in boxing. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco will have a five-inch height as well as reach disadvantage when he climbs into the ring two weeks from Saturday. Two possibilities he’s made it clear to be open to in the future is a third fight with Golovkin and even a rematch with Floyd Maywather, Jr., the man who handed him his lone defeat back in 2013. On Tuesday, Canelo took part in an international media conference call to discuss his upcoming bout. The President of Golden Boy Promotions, Eric Gomez, as well as Alvarez’s trainers/managers, Eddy and Jose “Chepo” Reynoso, joined him on the line.

Selected Highlights Listed Below

Opening Statements, Eric Gomez: “Canelo is moving up in weight to challenge the WBA super middleweight world champion, “Rocky” Fielding. We’re less than three weeks away from Canelo taking a shot towards history. If Canelo beats Rocky Fielding in what will be his first fight at Madison Square Garden, then he’ll join Mexican legends Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales and Jorge “Travieso” Arce as a three-division world champion. He’s eager to fight in the ‘Garden’, which is where one of his idols, Muhammad Ali fought so many times.”

Gomez on what he saw in Canelo at an early age: “Canelo is a special fighter and athlete. Even at 18 years old, he was very mature for his age and he’s tough. He wants to fight the best and we’ve had to hold him back. I was against his fight with Austin Trout but we couldn’t hold him back. For all of the fights, including the ones with Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin, I didn’t think the time was right, but he wanted to fight the best.”

Jose “Chepo” Reynoso on Canelo’s training camp: “Preparations have been great and all has gone according to plan. The work has been intense and on December 15, we’ll crown Canelo as a three-division world champion.”

Eddy Reynoso on the same: “It’s a dangerous fight. When a boxer moves up in weight, it’s a big experiment. I have no doubt that Canelo will be successful in this fight.”

Canelo Alvarez, Opening Statements: “I’m happy that it’s just a short time until I make history and I’m ready and motivated for this fight.”

His thoughts on capturing a title in a third division: “It’s very important to be in that list of only about ten Mexican fighters to be part of that list. Ones who have won titles in multiple divisions.”

On fighting at 168 pounds and as the smaller boxer: “No fight is ever easy. I’m preparing for a hard fight. It’s not a secret that I’m a better fighter but I’m entering into his territory and at a different weight, so I’m preparing for the best ‘Rocky’ Fielding, so there will be no surprises. I’m not worried about the height advantage for him. We’re working to get past his guard. I’m a fighter who can adapt. The objective is to fight for this world title and then go back down to 160 pounds. It’s very important to win this world title.”

His views on a rematch with Floyd Mayweather: “I can’t go back down farther than 160 pounds, so if I fight him again, then it will have to be at 160 pounds. I’m a more complete fighter now and it was experience that beat me that night. He was a boring fighter and didn’t do much. The outcome would be much different and I would win in a rematch.”

On fighting just three months since his last contest: “I rested for a full year. I like to fight and to be active. If I could fight every month, then I would do that. It’s that love for the sport that has helped me along the way.”

If he’d like more contests in New York City: “I would like this to be the first of many fights there and I hope there will be many more. This is a new chapter in my career and Madison Square Garden is a landmark in sports.”

On going for the knockout victory on December 15th: “Winning by ‘KO’ is always impressive. I’m going to give everything to get the knockout.”

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita