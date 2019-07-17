The sport’s most well-known commodity won't be showcasing his talents in September.

Saturday, September 14 of this year was undoubtedly a circled date across the calendars of many boxing fans. Alongside the weekend which coincides with the fifth of May, the fall date closest to Mexican Independence Day is usually one to savor. Alas, the sport’s most well-known commodity won’t be showcasing his talents in Las Vegas this September, or apparently anywhere else, for that matter. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was basically forced out of a potential mega bout in May of last year due to seeing red after a few random drug tests were written off to the tune of tainted meat. What has transpired on Wednesday afternoon is a bit different.

According to an official press release from Golden Boy Promotions, the redheaded superstar from Guadalajara, Jalisco won’t be fighting on September 14, yet it’s not for any of the reasons to which we’ve grown accustomed. It’s neither an injury nor a banned substance. For several weeks, if not months, we’ve read through lists of various names in terms of possible challengers for the reigning middleweight champion who helped make the monthly fees for your DAZN subscription double in price.

“Golden Boy and Canelo Alvarez have made the strategic decision to postpone their typical September fight,” the press release reads. “The decision was made in an effort to secure the right opponent and to do justice to the level of promotion required for a boxing star of his magnitude. Though Canelo typically fights in May and September, it is not without precedent to fight later in the year as Canelo did fight in December of 2018 in Madison Square Garden. Canelo’s next fight will now take place later in 2019.”

Heavy is the crown, as they say. Indeed. The December 2018 bout to which the press notification refers to was Canelo’s brief appearance as a super middleweight last winter. He made quick work of Michael “Rocky” Fielding and he added a version of the 168-pound title to his war room, although there’d be no extended visit within the division to take on its best in Callum Smith. He looked good against Danny Jacobs last May, so it’s no shock that many of us had hoped for perhaps a third fight with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin or even a shot a light heavyweight glory against Sergey Kovalev. Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KO’s) elaborated on the decision to skip out on boxing’s biggest weekend which usually comes complete with fight cards taking place the preceding evening as well as conventions and events for fight fans. Of course, there’s also the perfect weather.

“As a Mexican, it’s a responsibility and an honor to represent my country in both May and September,” he said. “Those are my dates. However, as a world champion in multiple weight classes, I also have the responsibility of delivering the most exciting and competitive fights possible. That’s why Golden Boy and my team have decided to postpone the date in order to do right by my fans by promoting the best fight possible and with the best opponent possible.”

