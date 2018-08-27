Everyone wants a knockout, but not everyone gets what they want when they want it.

With the September 15 rematch between reigning and defending WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and former world champion Canelo Alvarez fast approaching, the war of words between to the two fighters shows no sign of letting up.

Badmouthing opponents is part and parcel of promotions and feeds the expectations of casual fans, but the bad blood between Triple G and Canelo appears genuine and one can only hope that that back-and-forth malevolence into a fight with a definitive conclusion, unlike last time.

To keep the pay-per-view fires burning, Canelo recently hosted a media event in Los Angeles and for a quintessential strong, silent type he was more talkative than usual.

“We’re getting close to the fight, and I feel good,” said Canelo. “This fight is personal because of all that’s been said, and it will be difficult to regain the respect that we once had. The statements that have been made about me have given me more motivation to train harder. I have watched the first fight several times. The error that I made was that I had opportunities to counter that I needed to have taken advantage of. I need to do that in the rematch.”

Canelo will have to perform well enough to prove that the scoring in the first fight was an aberration and not simply incompetence or out-and-out corruption.

“Like I’ve said many times, the first fight gave me the guideline for the second fight. I know that I can do many things in the ring against him. I know that I can hurt him. I hurt him in the first fight, and I’m going to hurt him even more in the second fight. My objective is the knockout and I’ll be looking for that from the opening round.”

Everyone wants a knockout, but not everyone gets what they want when they want it. Decisioning Golovkin, if it’s definitive, will be enough to satisfy his fans. If a knockout comes so much the better, but Canelo would be wise to protect himself at all times against a dangerous opponent.

“Golovkin knows who I am,” Canelo continued. “He knows who I’m about. Let me put it even better—he still doesn’t know how much more I have left to show. I’m looking forward to showing him that on September 15. I have to win convincingly. It has to be a knockout to erase any doubts. I’m very motivated for this win. I’m confident, but not overconfident about my opponent because I know who he is, but I’m confident in my preparation.”

Among the many things concerning Canelo going into the rematch is Golovkin’s embrace, or some might say theft, of a “Mexican style” that is rightfully Canelo’s by birth. It’s as if Canelo claimed to embody the “Kazakhstani style” of fighting, assuming such a thing even exists.

“There is no such thing as a Mexican style. There have been many fighters from Mexico with different styles. My style is mine. I’m Mexican and that’s what is important. Maybe Golovkin uses ‘Mexican Style’ to get fans, but he’s a hypocrite. If something were to happen in Mexico, he wouldn’t be there to support them.”

Canelo has a point. But we’d rather he let his fists do the talking.