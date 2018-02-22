The rematch will take place on Saturday, May 5, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s official, yet it should come as no surprise. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will renew their rivalry and hopefully pick up where they left off last September. The eagerly awaited announcement for an eagerly awaited rematch between two of the world’s top fighters has been made and the bout will take place on Saturday, May 5, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whether or not a press tour is set to follow today’s news is not yet official, though lineal and Ring Magazine middleweight champion Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) and unbeaten WBC/WBA/IBO and IBF middleweight champion Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KO’s) will meet next Tuesday in Los Angeles for an official kick-off event of sorts.

Last September 16 in Las Vegas, fans were treated to a decent, though not epic showdown between the two champions. The year-old T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip was packed to the ceiling with crazed fans and the frenzy was just about split down the middle in terms of partisanship. Though Golovkin hails from Kazakhstan, his fighting style as well as amiable personality has endeared him to many fans from the boxing-mad hotbed of Mexico. Likewise, Canelo Alvarez has been a superstar on a meteoric rise for nearly a decade. He’s packed arenas as well as stadia across the United States over the years. Of course, his match with Golovkin last fall ended in a draw, which was completely understandable, yet the decision was heavily tainted by one particular scorecard.

Most could see the point of a close win for either Golovkin or Alvarez, yet not many could agree with a ‘ten rounds to two’ whitewashing as seen by judge Adalaide Byrd. If the complaints have sounded like a broken record for far too long, then we can only hope there’s three judges who are up to the task on Cinco de Mayo.

Quotes courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

“I am happy to return for the fourth time at T-Mobile Arena for this historic rematch against (Gennady) Golovkin,” said Alvarez of the rematch. “I opened the doors of this place to the world of boxing and it has become my favorite venue. This is where the fight started and this is where I’ll end it by doing what I and my fans most desire: knocking him out.”

“It feels right that the rematch returns to the scene of the crime,” said Gennady Golovkin. “This time, there will be no drama with the decision. I won the first fight and left the ring as a world champion wearing all the belts and I am going to win the second fight. It is going to be a record fight and a golden night for me and boxing at T-Mobile Arena.”