How often is it that we get a case of feeding the hand that bit you for a change? Last September in Las Vegas, the two best middleweights in the world, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez fought to a highly disputed draw. Much as is the case for the NHL’s newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, we find the possibility of a rematch between the pair of fan favorites to be a long shot of sorts. Currently, the Knights are in a 3 games to 1 hole against the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Finals. The chances of them winning three straight games is a bit of a stretch. For the past few months, perhaps we’ve been made to feel that a second installment of ‘Supremacy,’ as it was coined last year, was not in the cards.

It seems that Golden Boy Promotions, who of course steers the Canelo express train, didn’t feel that a 50/50 split was the right deal for him. What shouldn’t be lost in the conversation is the question, “Why are we here?” Let’s remember that we were lucky enough to have the manufactured holiday of Cinco de Mayo fall on a Saturday this year. That was last month and yet, we got nothing because of a few failed drug tests on the part of the redheaded superstar from Guadalajara.

On Tuesday evening, the news broke that all of the hot air we’ve been served has now floated away. There will be no rematch this September, according to Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya. The news was first reported by ESPN and per Oscar, the unwillingness of Golovkin to budge from his demands of a down-the-middle split is what ultimately did him in. Instead of fighting Canelo last month, Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KO’s) pummeled Vanes Martirosyan for less than two rounds at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Once that was done, we were hoping Alvarez would serve his six-month suspension handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. After that, we’d get the big one. Forget it.

Fear not, ye boxing faithful. We won’t completely miss out, for the brass at Golden Boy will instead pair Canelo (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) against the dangerous and crafty “Miracle Man,” Danny Jacobs (34-2, 29 KO’s). “So, there’s a deal on the table for Daniel Jacobs to fight September 15 against Canelo,” De La Hoya said. “Eddie (Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, Jacobs’ promoter) loves the idea. He loves the fight. Daniel Jacobs loves the fight and we love the fight as well. So we’re just moving forward and making sure that Canelo has the toughest dance partner possible for September 15.” So, there it is. Jacobs is game. He’s very talented and although he tested Golovkin to his outer limits in March of 2017, the idea of charging $60 on pay TV this Fall may not sit well with all of us. Danny’s a great fighter and a fan’s fighter as well. He’s just not Golovkin. This is indeed a different type of ‘big drama show.’”