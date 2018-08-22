“The insults have all come from them. They’re the ones who’ve lowered themselves.”

A bit more than three weeks separate us, the boxing fans, from the highly anticipated rematch between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. On Saturday, September 15, ‘lineal’ middleweight champion Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO’s) and Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KO’s), who holds the IBO/WBA/WBC titles will meet up once again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for what could perhaps be either square one or round thirteen. Although their initial bout last year may have entertained the lot of us, it was not without its fair share of controversy. The contest itself had periods of actual boxing alongside moments of fighting, as Canelo controlled parts of the first few rounds until Golovkin woke up, so to speak, and proceeded to connect with harder shots.

To many, the end decision was much of a tossup, yet few argued that the match failed to live up to its billing. Much of the glowing and gleeful sentiments tasted the canvas after the scorecards were read. Without salting over old wounds, we can easily go back to our respective reactions when we heard that one judge scored the contest a draw at 114 apiece. That was quite fair to most, as was a narrow win for Golovkin (115-113). Although the nighttime hour had set upon Las Vegas by the time the scorecards were read, the third one made us lose our lunch. It reflected a 10 to 2 round advantage (118-110) triumph for Canelo Alvarez. A great fight was ultimately soured.

Of course, bad publicity continued to follow the promotional efforts for a rematch, which was originally set for May 5, 2018. Canelo’s become the face of Mexican boxing and the Saturdays which fall closest to Cinco de Mayo and Diez y Seis de Septiembre (Mexican Independence Day, September 16) were essentially handed to him for the purposes of high profile contests. He tested positive for a performance enhancing substance this past March and though he attributed the failure to tainted meat, the majority of beef came in the form of anger and resentment from several pockets of the boxing world. Canelo was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the rematch would have to wait until September. Meanwhile, Gennady Golovkin used a bit more than four minutes of actual ring time to get past Vanes Martirosyan last Cinco de Mayo in Carson, California.

Last week, both fighters took part in international media conference calls to discuss the issues at hand as well as their upcoming rematch. On Wednesday afternoon, their respective trainers got the same opportunity. Golovkin’s trainer, Abel Sanchez was highly critical of Canelo’s positive drug test, as his statements reflect. Should “GGG” prevail in next month, then he will surpass the record for successful consecutive defenses of the middleweight crown, which is currently held by Bernard Hopkins.

Selected Highlights Listed Below

Opening Statements, Robert Gasparri, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions: “We’re just weeks away from this rematch. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has selected the three judges for this fight. They are Dave Moretti, Glen Feldman and Steve Weisfeld. Benjy Esteves has been selected as the referee.”

Tom Loeffler, K2 Promotions (Promoter of Gennady Golovkin): “This is not only a tremendous main event, but a tremendous undercard as well. ‘GGG’ has been training very hard up in the mountains of Big Bear, California. The gloves are off for this promotion.”

Abel Sanchez, Golovkin’s Trainer on hostility between the two camps: “There have been no insults from our side. I’ve only said facts. I may have stated opinions that he ran in the last fight. He’s not the champion. Our man, Gennady Golovkin is the champion.”

“The insults have all come from them. They’re the ones who’ve lowered themselves. Did I do enough to get into his head? I don’t know but that’s the behavior I talked about. My reasons for saying the things I said were because they were facts.”

“Did he not test positive? Did he not cause the fight to be canceled? Did he not cause an uproar in the cancellation of fight tickets, hotels and other plans?”

Eddy Reynoso, Manager/Head Trainer to Canelo Alvarez on the same: “Team Canelo has always been respectful. It’s been Abel (Sanchez) who has heated things up by saying that Canelo ran. In the ring, a fighter can’t run. You run on a racetrack. A fighter moves around the ring to show his abilities and skills.”

His opinions of the first fight: “We didn’t learn anything from the first fight and nothing surprised us. He (Golovkin) comes forward and throws a lot of punches.”

“We feel that Saul won the first fight. He showed a lot of great defense. He put water in the gunpowder of Golovkin. Maybe he needed to land a few more punches.”

Abel Sanchez’s views of last September’s bout: “We watched it twice, once live and then once on tape. Things can change. We work on everything in the gym. My fighters will do what they feel is best at that moment. We’ve worked on everything.”

On Golovkin’s chance to eclipse the middleweight title defense record held by Bernard Hopkins: “We both have a tremendous amount of respect for Bernard Hopkins and it’s an honor to have my fighter mentioned in the same breath as him. It’s important for a fighter to set goals and how far we’ve made it is simply mind-boggling.”

Jose “Chepo” Reynoso, Manager and Trainer of Canelo Alvarez on the same: “We’re working on winning this fight. We’re not worried about breaking records but we want to make sure that we take away his undefeated record.”

“The best of Canelo is yet to come. This was only his second fight at 160 pounds. So, on September 15, you’ll see the best of him and the end of the streak of that very basic fighter, Gennady Golovkin.”

Eddy Reynoso on Canelo’s yearlong absence from the ring: “If I said that inactivity doesn’t affect a fighter, then I’d be lying. That is the same in any sport, but Canelo stays active. He’s always training. Canelo knows what to do in there. He’ll do what’s convenient for him in the ring.”

Abel Sanchez’s views on Canelo as a fighter: “Canelo has a lot more than an uppercut and a right hand. He’s an excellent fighter. I’m sure he’ll try to counter everything we do, but hopefully this will be a great fight.”

“I was surprised that he moved as much as he did. We knew that he was an excellent fighter. He’s now talking about a knockout, so we hope that will give us all the type of fight that we deserve.”

Chepo Reynoso on Canelo’s movement: “He’s a strong, well prepared fighter. If Abel was surprised that Canelo moved a lot, then that is because he is a complete fighter.”

Sanchez on his dislike of Canelo’s camp: “I would say that if there’s a reason, then it’s because they’re trying to sweep it under the rug. There were consequences for his actions and we’re still feeling the effects of it. Whether he meant to do it or not, he still tested positive. We’re concentrating on the task at hand. When Gennady steps through the ropes, we won’t be thinking about that.”

Eddy Reynoso on Canelo’s failed test and subsequent investigations: “There’s nothing to show. Canelo’s career has always been clean.”

“Chepo” Reynoso’s opinions of the first contest: “We had a good fight and a great demonstration of defense. On September 15, we hope to walk away with a win.”

