The crowd cheered as De La Hoya un-retired his trademark left hook. (Raymundo Dioses)

The Avalon in Hollywood, California was presented as the final destination for the Canelo Alvarez/Gennady Golovkin: Supremacy mega bout set for September 2017.

Set right in the heart of La-La Land, across from Capitol Records where heavy hitters Frank Sinatra and The Beatles belted out musical classics, fans lined up many hours in advance to see two of the sport’s biggest names apply their finishing touches to their three-stop international presser, which began in London at the Landmark on June 19, flew across the Atlantic to New York City the next day, and two days later finally climaxing in the heat-wave filled confines of Southern California and its most glitzy metropolitan area.

In what could easily be described as one of the busiest boulevards on the planet, fans gathered on the side parking lot of the Avalon which was set with a catwalk/red carpet fusion of sorts that both fighters used to sign autographs, take pictures and answer the same inquiries ad nauseam just in different form from the media huddled in-between the catwalk and red carpet.

Beating all fighters to the punch was none other than former fighter and promoter Oscar De La Hoya, who fielded those ad nauseam interrogations like a champ and even took a swipe at Tecate’s electronically controlled speed bag machine. In true fighter form, the eight-time world champion initially tapped the bag as to provide proper rock-back resistance to improve maximum punch. The crowd cheered as De La Hoya un-retired his trademark left hook for a night. Also lingering around was former DLH foe-turned business partner Bernard Hopkins, who like De La Hoya, was attempting to sell the fight and was unafraid of the ad nauseam from the So Cal boxing media.

Hopkins also took a swipe at the Tecate speed bag, as did actors Michael Pena and Omar Miller, who also walked the catwalk/red carpet fusion. GGG would later throw an open handed swipe at the concoction; Canelo also elected not to have his punching power recorded, setting his fist on the bag for a photo-op then slyly slipping away in his Gucci suit and into the Avalon.

Hitting the carpet first was Golovkin, and the unified middleweight champion was dapper in music mogul Suge Knight colored red jacket combined with a with a white shirt-black tie combo. Chants of GGG erupted from the fans as the undefeated fighter from Kazakhstan gingerly made his way through the proceedings as ginger-faced Canelo slowly followed behind. Chants of Canelo then ensued and a fan from the Los Angeles area braving the blistering heat, Marco, who was wearing a GGG shirt and Canelo-red bandana, described himself as a fan with mixed emotions heading into September 16.

“My heart’s with Canelo, but my mind is with GGG,” which served as an apt reflection of fight fans who over the years gravitated towards GGG’s exciting prizefights and the self-ordained “Mexican style” which has garnered Golovkin 33 knockouts in 37 wins for an incredible 89% KO ratio, yet still kept adoration and loyalties to Kid Cinnamon, himself in possession of a 67% KO ratio with one more knockout on his ledger (38) in his 51 professional contests.

In appreciation of their presence, the fans in possession of free fight posters and souvenir cups, some of which the fans were lucky enough to get signed by the fist throwers, were ushered in first ahead of the media into the small confines of the Avalon. Still photographers, of which there were only two, were let in first, then the thrush of LA media members were permitted inside.

The house DJ blared out fight-themed music as fans and media threw down on the complimentary drinks and food provided by sponsors Tecate and Hennessey. The setup featured an orchestra-balcony ensemble with promotional material for the fight were displayed along the hallowed walls of the 90-year-old Avalon that at one point served as headquarters for the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and Jerry Lewis’ weekly Saturday night television program.

Los Angeles rap icon Ice Cube served as lead narrator in the Golden Boy Promotions produced docu-special “I Am Boxing” which was shown after an introduction to the film from a still behind-the-scenes yet armed with a mic promoter De La Hoya. After the 13-minute movie was played, (which can be found on GBP’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tMGYT6YSek) Team Canelo and Team GGG, with Saved By The Bell alum Mario Lopez set center stage, took part in a panel that would soon field questions directly from fans in attendance.

The panel included the incomparable Don Chargin, who reflected on his time around the original Sugar Ray, that being of the Robinson variety. Robinson, as well as the Four Kings (Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns) were prominently featured in “I Am Boxing” and alluded to Canelo-GGG, another great middleweight contest for the ages. Chargin labeled the GGG-Canelo fight as an affair that carries the sport through history and motioned that “the fight is here, Canelo and GGG, what could be better, two great fighters, one great fight” before chronicling his time around Robinson.

Chargin took a bus every day from San Jose, California to Oakland, California to watch the true GOAT work out in preparation for his bout with Earl Turner. One day while training, Robinson presented Chargin a front row ticket to the fight. At one point during Robinson vs. Turner, in the third or fourth frame, Robinson threw a “How am I doing?” type wink to a ringside-seated Chargin. Thus began Chargin’s love affair with the sport of boxing.

As we move from the Summer into the Fall and the September showdown countdown for Canelo-GGG begins, perhaps boxing followers can up the excitement factor all the further by reminiscing on Chargin’s emphatic words captured in the “I Am Boxing” featurette that was served as the cornerstone of the New York and Los Angeles press conferences.

“I think it’s the greatest sport on the planet, and I mean the whole planet,” Chargin waxed nostalgic.

Indeed, Don. Indeed.