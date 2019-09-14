“He's naturally the bigger man. That's the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face.”

On Saturday, November 2, in a fight streamed live on DAZN from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs), the WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is moving up two divisions, from 160 to 175 pounds, to get it on with Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 28 KOs), the WBO light heavyweight champion from Kopeysk, Russia.

Canelo is out to make history. If he beats Kovalev, he’ll be the second Mexican boxer in history to hold a light heavyweight world title, a feat first achieved by Julio Cesar Gonzalez in 2003. But “Krusher” has other plans.

“The second phase of my career is continuing just as we had planned,” said Canelo, “and that’s why we are continuing to make great fights to enter into the history books of boxing. That’s also why I’ve decided to jump two weight classes against one of the most feared champions of recent years. Kovalev is a dangerous puncher, and he’s naturally the bigger man, but that’s the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face.”

Canelo’s promoter, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, is as enthusiastic about the fight as he is about Canelo.

“We promised to make this fight happen, and now we are delivering it,” he said. “The best pound-for-pound fighter is also boxing’s biggest star. Few fighters in boxing’s history can claim to be both like Canelo Alvarez. Now, he’ll look to become a four-division world champion against one of the most dangerous fighters of recent years, and I’m certain that he will stop him.”

Kovalev no longer looks invincible. Having lost three of his last seven fights, two to Andre Ward, controversially, in 2016 and 2017, followed by a loss to Eleider Alvarez the next year, which he avenged four months later, he’s on the downside of a distinguished career. His recent 11th round TKO over Anthony Yarde in his hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia, is no yardstick by which to know how he’ll perform against a super elite fighter at the top of his game.

Canelo has grown in a decade like no boxer in recent memory. His transformation from awkward kid with freckles and heavy hands into exemplary fighting machine has not been swift, but it was worth the wait.

The fight will be Kovalev’s 17th consecutive world title bout, as well as the most lucrative of his career. When asked about Canelo, Kovalev said, “I have always tried to fight the toughest opponents in my division, but many have ducked me throughout my career. Canelo wanted to fight me; to step up to higher weight and challenge for my belt. I will be ready.”

