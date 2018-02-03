“The fight is on Cinco de Mayo, which is a traditional date in Las Vegas for a big fight.”

The charade being exercised at this time by each man’s promotional sides shouldn’t surprise us at all. We likely know the answer to the big question…

Earlier this week, the announcement for which we were so eagerly awaiting in words only was made official. Middleweight superstars Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will have another shot at each other and in the process, their respective promoters will also have a chance for another hefty take at the gate. Last May, we were presented with the news of their initial matchup in the middle of the ring after Canelo likely earned the easiest $5 million of his life after his opponent, Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (and we greatly emphasize junior) may have already had his mind on the after party which took place in his hotel room.

Many of us had hoped that Golovkin would perhaps make his way into the ring for the style of open challenges we’d seen in the past, such as when Shane Mosley drew a proverbial line in the sand with Floyd Mayweather back in 2009. Instead and in uplifting yet obviously scripted fashion, those who didn’t bail out of T-Mobile Arena heard the familiar bass line of “Seven Nation Army”, which could only mean one thing.

In walked Golovkin and from that moment we knew that the fight was a go for September 16 in Las Vegas. The night was a clear success. Let’s not forget the live gate number of over $27 million, a sellout crowd of over 22,000 and well beyond one million clicks of the ‘buy’ button on pay TV. Additionally, oceans of money were once again pumped into the Las Vegas economy and the majority of visitors to Sin City choose to stay in a hotel room located somewhere on the famous Strip. This makes the accessibility of a championship contest taking place at such locales as T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand or Mandalay Bay all within a short walk.

You can’t really get that in New York City, at least not in the same way. So, where will the rematch take place? The charade being exercised at this time by each man’s promotional sides shouldn’t surprise us at all. We likely know the answer to the big question.

We’ve been informed that AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which would undoubtedly offer the best bang for the buck in terms of tickets and the corresponding amount of fans, will be unavailable on May 5. The home of the Dallas Cowboys will play host to the NFL Draft for three days, beginning on April 26 and per the brass at Golden Boy and K2 Promotions, there won’t be enough turnaround time to set the place up for a high profile bout.

“The fight is on Cinco de Mayo, which is a traditional date in Las Vegas for a big fight,” said Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions on Wednesday. “We will have to sit down and talk to the venues. This is the kind of event that changes a local economy because it generates so much money for the hotels, the restaurants and the taxis.”

It should come as no surprise that Oscar De La Hoya, the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions and a former big time draw in Las Vegas himself, indicated that the Nevada desert hotspot is the one place truly on his mind for the rematch. “The bottom line is,” he said, “Las Vegas is the perfect site for a fight of this magnitude. In the history of this sport, Las Vegas has hosted the biggest events in boxing.”

So, there you have it and such facts often beg the question of just exactly why the hopes of fight fans are so often quickly hopped up and then squashed. The average boxing fanatic cannot put forth the necessary funds to go out to Las Vegas by way of an expensive plane ride, then pay extortion-type rates at local hotels. Oh, and let’s not forget the jaw dropping cost of fight tickets. To be fair and as was the case last September as well as in May 2015 when Floyd Mayweather finally met Manny Pacquiao in the ring, many fans headed out to Vegas with no intention of paying for tickets. They just wanted to be there to “soak it all in.”

At least Las Vegas has certain times of the year when a room is relatively inexpensive, provided one goes in the dead heat of summer and doesn’t stay through a weekend. New York City is always costly and even though the New York Knicks haven’t won an NBA title since 1970, ticket prices for just about anything at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” aren’t cheap. This is the same place which hosted ‘The Fight of the Century’ almost 47 years ago, when Muhammad Ali beat Joe Frazier for the world heavyweight championship. Times have certainly changed.

All things considered, we should be prepared for a night at home or perhaps a friend’s place in May and of course, there’s nothing wrong with that. At the same time, it’s not as if a trip to Arlington or anywhere else for such an event wouldn’t carry a huge price tag. Within the next ten days or even less, we’ll get the news we already know. It continues to happen.