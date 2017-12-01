This is a 'safety first' swansong for Cotto, unless he happens to suffer a shock defeat.

HBO has done its best to prop up Miguel’s career as one of legend, perhaps in an attempt to bolster its ratings during this holiday season…

Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KO’s) will defend his WBO super welterweight title Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan against former United States Olympian Sadam Ali (25-1, 14 KO’s). Over the past week, give or take, HBO has done its best to prop up Miguel’s career as one of legend, perhaps in an attempt to bolster its ratings during this holiday season. Such attempts at marketing a fighter who always fought the best yet did not always beat the best is likely a welcomed sight for the promotional bodies involved with Saturday’s event.

Tickets to the bout are still widely available and at all price points as well. It appears that Cotto’s grasp on New York City, long known for its respective connection with Puerto Rico, is nowhere near what it used to be. Although Ali is making the jump up seven pounds from welterweight to meet Cotto is certainly commendable, just as is the case for anyone with the proverbial stones to get into the ring, he’s not a top talent in his respective division. Never mind the name. Let’s look at rank instead. Ali is not placed within the top twenty names of the welterweight class, according to most sources. This all makes for a ‘safety first’ type of swansong for Cotto, unless he happens to suffer a shock defeat.

Regardless of where we stand on the selected opponent for the four-division champion from Caguas, Miguel is receiving some well wishes from an old friend, so to speak. With just a smidge past twenty-four hours until he begins his final walk to the ring as a professional boxer, an opponent not quite of Christmas past has wished him well in his final pugilistic endeavor. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez took a coffee break’s worth of time off from his current European vacation to send his most sincere hopes to Cotto as he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

Of course, this is the man who beat Miguel by unanimous decision two years ago. Many argue the result to this day, yet let’s remember the formula that at times must be followed. Essentially, the dominoes must remain in line unless they’re completely knocked over. One judge saw Canelo’s 2013 fight with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. as a draw and most recently, another ruled him a 118-110 winner over Gennady Golovkin two months ago.

Quotes courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

“Miguel Angel Cotto, I just wanted to wish you success in your fight,” said the redheaded champion from Guadalajara. “I know that it is the last fight of your extraordinary career. I think that you did a lot for the sport of boxing. I wish you success in your life after you retire. Now, it’s your time to enjoy everything you did for the sport of boxing and everything that boxing has given you.”

Pay it forward and share the love because after all, ‘tis the season. Canelo went on to add, “Personally, it was an honor to be in the ring with you. I learned a lot from that fight. I wish you all the success in the world in your retirement.” He concluded the jovial sentiments with a fond farewell. “A strong hug from me, and much success,” he said.